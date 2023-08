Power cuts this week in Bengaluru: Check areas, timings

Bengaluru is set to witness scheduled power outages today and tomorrow, i.e., Tuesday and Wednesday as both the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) are in the midst of several maintenance works.

Bengaluru has faced power cuts frequently this month. (HT Photo)

Here is a full list of areas that could be affected:

August 22, Tuesday

Gaddehalli, Manikuppe Limits, Naranahalli, Ungra, CS Pura, Ankalakoppa, Idagur, Kenchanahalli, Kodigehalli, Gopalapura, Gayathri Circle, Sbm Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote Areas, Bank Colony, Challakere Road, Madakaripura, Jcr Main Road, Gopalpura Road, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple, Nehru Nagara, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College, Headpost Office Road, P B Road, Sjmit Circle, Bapuji Nagara, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagara, G R Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Kallahalli, Dyamavanhalli, Topura Malige, D K Hatti, J N Kote, Nerenahall, Kalliropa, Sajjanakere, N G Halli, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Hosatti, Bommanahalli, Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, Mallaghtta, Chenduru, Kallnakere, Lokkamanhalli, Kempanhally, Kulumepalya, Kundur, Ippadi, Tarikere, S. Kempanhalli, Modur, Doddamavthuru, Laxmi Layout, South City Appartments, Kammanahalli, Shanthinikethana, Doddamma Layout, Panduranganagara Layout, Bwssb Kothanoor, Motappa Compound, Mahendra Homes, Good Homes, Kengeri Satelite Town, Kengeri Upanagar, Hbr 1st Block, 2nd Block, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishnareddy Layout, Teachers Colony, Hbr 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road Service Road, K. K. Halli Village, Cmr Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpura Main Raod, Bharathiya City, Noor Nagar, Bharath Math Layout, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony.

August 23, Wednesday

Articulture Office Road, Gayathri Circle, Sbm Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote Areas, Bank Colony, Challakere Road, Madakaripura, Jcr Main Road, Gopalpura Road, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple, Neharu Nagara, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College, Headpost Office Road, P B Road, Sjmit Circle, Private Bustand Road, Ksrtc Bustand Road, Bapuji Nagara, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagara, Police Quaters, G R Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Kallahalli, Dyamavanhalli, Topura Malige, D K Hatti, Sajjanakere, J N Kote, Nerenahall, Kalliropa, N G Halli, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Hosatti, Bommanahalli, Hunavinodu, Doddaghatta, Jankal, Thanigekallu, Kantapura, Devapura, Ramajjanahalli, Athhimagge, Honeenalalli, Duggavara, Goolihatti, Channasamudra, Kappagere, Koratigere, Madhure, Kanguvahalli, Kellodu, Hagalagere, Rangavalli, Pilapura, Devigere, Vedavathi, B V Nagara, Mavinakatte Palya, Attighatta, Sheranakatte, Rangappa Temple, D K Halli, Kenkere, Nakikere, Poojarahatti, Neergunda, Adrikatte, Shrimata, Aladahalli, H S D Exp, Illapura, Bagur, Hebballi, Sanihalli, Srirangapura, Anival, Hsd Rural, Kanchipura, Kittidal, Kadavigere, Obbalapura, Vengalapura, N N Katte, D K Katte, Shivanagara, J S Pura, C B Gere, Somenahalli, Shrirampura, Neralakere, Kabbala, Ballalasamudra, Garga, Belaguru, Kodihalli, Kalkere, Thonachenahalli, Gavirangapura, G. N. Kere, Bukkasagara, Mathod, Nagatihalli, Menasinodu, D T Vatti, Vajra, Chikkamudre, Mavanhalli, Kachenahalli, Nagasandra, Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi, Nandihalli, Salapuria Tower, Big Bazar, Accenture, Kmf Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New Mico Road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara Badavane, Bangalore Dairy, Forum, Rangadasappa Layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyana Palya, Chandrappa Nagara, Nimhans Administrative Block, Bande Slum, Sunnakal Forum, Brundavana Slum, Ndri-police Quarters, 8th Block, 7th Block Adugodi, Ndri Nianp, St John Hospital, 5th Block Industrial Layout, Mico Bosch, Jnc Sorronding, 5th Block Khb Colony, Industrial Area 5th Block, 7th Block Khb Colony, Industrial Area 3rd Block, 8th To 11th Main, Industrial Area 5th Block, Koramangala 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Block, Maruthi Nagara, Dabas Colony, Oracle, Madivala, Chikka Adugodi, Krishna Nagara Industrial Area, Davanam Jewellers, Srinagara, Hosakerehalli, Pes Engineering College, Veerbhadra Nagara, Bank Colony, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagara, Seetha Circle, Vidhyapeeta Circle, Pramod Layout, Muneshwara Block, Nagendra Block, Bull Temple Road, Kathriguppe, Avalahalli, Sterling Apartment, Nty Layout, Thyagarajanagara, Basavangudi, Bsk 3rd Stage, Vidyaranyapura, Duraga Temple, Kmf, Yelahanka New Town, Maruthinagar, M. S. Palya, Gkvk, Judical Layout, Ncbs, Attur Layout, Purvankara Block - 1,2,3,4, Rmz, L&t Raintree.

