Pre-monsoon alarm: Karnataka energy minister releases WhatsApp helplines

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar released 11 new WhatsApp helpline numbers ahead of the monsoon season to help ease load on the electricity board's current 1912 helpline during emergencies.
With the new WhatsApp helplines, the state's energy minister hopes that citizens can seek help faster for emergencies and electricity-related problems.
Published on May 24, 2022 06:59 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Yamini C S

Karnataka energy minister V Sunil Kumar at a news conference at the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) office on Tuesday released 11 new WhatsApp helpline numbers ahead of the upcoming monsoon season to help ease load on the electricity board's current 1912 helpline during emergencies.

Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers led to several electricity poles being uprooted, which caused multiple unscheduled and day-long outages in the city and affected those working from home. With the new WhatsApp helplines, the state's energy minister hopes citizens can seek help faster for emergencies and electricity-related problems.

Sunil Kumar, while addressing the media, said a total of 11 WhatsApp helpline numbers will be released to all the eight districts in BESCOM's jurisdiction as their current helpline number 1912 is always busy with multiple consumers trying simultaneously to reach officials.

Four numbers will be allotted to Bengaluru's urban district - one for each zone - north, south, east and west. The seven other - Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar - will get one number allotted each. It was said in the press conference that executives in charge of these WhatsApp helpline numbers will collaborate with the BESCOM officials and help resolve issues based on priority of the query/emergency.

Moreover, Kumar said assistant executive engineers will be appointed as ‘nodal officers’ at these helpline centres. The BESCOM has fixed over 10,000 hazardous transformers in two weeks.

 

