Pre-monsoon alarm: Karnataka energy minister releases WhatsApp helplines
Karnataka energy minister V Sunil Kumar at a news conference at the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) office on Tuesday released 11 new WhatsApp helpline numbers ahead of the upcoming monsoon season to help ease load on the electricity board's current 1912 helpline during emergencies.
Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers led to several electricity poles being uprooted, which caused multiple unscheduled and day-long outages in the city and affected those working from home. With the new WhatsApp helplines, the state's energy minister hopes citizens can seek help faster for emergencies and electricity-related problems.
Sunil Kumar, while addressing the media, said a total of 11 WhatsApp helpline numbers will be released to all the eight districts in BESCOM's jurisdiction as their current helpline number 1912 is always busy with multiple consumers trying simultaneously to reach officials.
Four numbers will be allotted to Bengaluru's urban district - one for each zone - north, south, east and west. The seven other - Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar - will get one number allotted each. It was said in the press conference that executives in charge of these WhatsApp helpline numbers will collaborate with the BESCOM officials and help resolve issues based on priority of the query/emergency.
Moreover, Kumar said assistant executive engineers will be appointed as ‘nodal officers’ at these helpline centres. The BESCOM has fixed over 10,000 hazardous transformers in two weeks.
-
Pillars carved in Ayodhya to be used first in Ram temple construction
LUCKNOW Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will first use carved pillars and stone slabs from the VHP's workshop in Ayodhya for the construction of the main structure of Ram temple in the first phase starting from June 1. The temple construction committee said that June 1 is an auspicious date according to the Hindu religious calendar. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had relocated Ram Lalla from the tent in Ram Janmabhoomi to the makeshift temple on March 25, 2020.
-
Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate, joins BJP in Dehradun
The Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last week. In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.
-
Haryana municipal polls on June 19
Election to the state's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22, Haryana's State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced on Monday. Candidates can withdraw their candidature until June 7 from 11am to 3pm. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
-
Gurugram cops implement new plan to tackle traffic amid heavy rain
The traffic police on Monday devised a new plan to manage congestion across the city during the monsoon and to ensure timely action by deploying teams at all key points with motors to pump out water before commuters could get stuck, unlike previous years when they would reach these spots after receiving reports of congestion. Police said that on Monday they had to remove accumulated water from major traffic intersections to allow commuters to pass.
-
Gurugram receives 73.4mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaks 25-year-old record
Heavy showers, accompanied by hail storms and strong winds, brought much-needed relief to the residents of Gurugram from sweltering heat and hot winds on Monday morning, with the city recording its highest rainfall at 73.4mm in the month of May in the past 25 years. Gurugram on Monday (around 5 30pm) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3C and a minimum of 16.5C — around five and eight degrees below normal, respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics