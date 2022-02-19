Probe ordered into Karnataka custodial death

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested on the charges of theft, died in police custody in Mangaluru city. Police in the Mangaluru North Police station claimed he died of a heart attack, but a probe has been ordered based on a complaint by the family of the victim.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the deceased is Rajesh (30), a resident of Urwa Market in the city. The beat police found two persons moving suspiciously and stealing iron rods stored for Smart City project works at Ambedkar Circle in the city around 3 am and he was taken into custody.

The duo was taken into custody and the stolen iron rods were also seized. “The accused were taken to Mangaluru North police station and food was served to them in the morning and afternoon. One of the accused Rajesh complained of chest pain and he had excessive sweating at around 3.20 pm. Rajesh was immediately shifted to Wenlock District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the commissioner told media.

Based on a complaint from the family of the deceased, a complaint has been registered and North ACP Mahesh Kumar will be taking up the investigation into his death. While a panel of doctors will conduct a postmortem, it will be video recorded as a part of the procedure. Since it was a death in police custody, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will also probe it, the commissioner added.

This is the second custodial death in the state in the last one year. Joel Shindani Malu, 27, a Congolese national was detained by police in August 2021 over charges of possessing a small cache of banned psychotropic ecstasy pills but died in custody after suffering cardiac arrest.