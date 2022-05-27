Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it.
The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
“We are from Samana Manaskara Vedike, where all progressive outfits gave a call 10th standard textbooks, in which Keshava Baliram Hedgewar’s speech on who should be an ideal person was used in the book. We burnt this today. By this (act of burning), we are giving a warning to all Manuvadi’s, anti-Ambedkar and anti-Kuvempu thinkers,” said one protester who did not give his name.
“If you don’t want this spark to become a wildfire and spread across the state, the government should take caution. They (BJP government) are trying to make textbooks into Manusmriti,” he added.
There were similar protests in Chamarajanagar, and other places where the controversy has intensified ever since news of the inclusion of Hedgewar and exclusion of historical personalities like Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and Kuvempu, among others came to light nearly a fortnight ago.
“The president of the textbook revision committee (Rohit Chakratheertha) is a big blot, and I don’t think the minister has any information about him. He is a bad person who has on social media made fun of the ‘Nada Geethe’ (state anthem). He should be removed first,” TA Narayana Gowda, the president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, told Suvarna News.
Chakratheertha had come under heavy fire when his 2017 post on social media started doing the rounds again.
In the post, Chakratheertha had made a parody of the state anthem written by Kuvempu, one of the most revered writers and thinkers of Karnataka.
“That is an old issue which is over. I have repeatedly said that it is not my writing. Those who have read me know my work. It came as a WhatsApp forward, and I wanted to share stating that someone had done this and clearly said that it was a forward on my Facebook page. For political reasons, they had put a case against me and nor did I justify myself or run away from it. There was no question of insulting the nada geethe,” Chakratheertha said on Thursday.
The Karnataka government has denied that there is any truth to what the Congress has been saying, and primary education minister BC Nagesh had dismissed that any of these personalities were removed from textbooks. They have also defended Chakratheertha, calling him an academic expert and professor of IIT and CET, justifying his appointment eight months ago.
“We are not adding Hedgewar’s name. We are taking part in his speech about what he said on who should be an ideal person, which is about this country’s culture and love for the country. It is not about when the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or Hedgewar was born. What is wrong with it?” KS Eshwarappa, former minister and senior BJP leader said on Thursday.
“Should we have added Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s name? Or Aurangazeb, who broke the Eshwara linga. Or about the lion of Mysore, Tipu Sultan or Alexander the great? These are people who broke and destroyed this country and glorified in our textbooks. It is a lie that the chapters of Bhagat Singh, Nayarana Guru were removed,” the leader added.
On Thursday, Chakratheertha told reporters that the entire issue is being politicised for purely political reasons and not content.
“They are doing it for political reasons. The main reason the textbook issue is getting politicised is for purely political reasons. I am saying don’t politicise it but contest it on content. They (opposition political parties) are making it an election issue. Politicians are speaking. I am saying, let parents, academic experts and teachers speak on this and express their feedback,” Chakratheertha said.
-
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
-
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
-
No ‘political ties’ between Congress, JD(S) for RS or 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any “political relationship” between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the state assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
-
Pune crime branch bust gang involved in land grabbing racket; 7 held
After receiving inputs from the Military Intelligence unit of the Army's Southern Command, the Pune city police have busted a racket of property agents involved in selling and mortgaging lands across the state after creating bogus forged government documents. According to the crime branch, to date, seven agents have been nabbed and scores of property documents at the property registration offices and land records offices are under investigation.
-
After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs
PUNE After several cases of illegal organ transplant are coming to the fore, city doctors said that there has been at least a 50 per cent dip in the number of live transplants in the city. However, authorities stated that cadaver donation or organ transplant through brain dead patients are continuing in the region. Recently, Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics