Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row

Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it.

The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.

“We are from Samana Manaskara Vedike, where all progressive outfits gave a call 10th standard textbooks, in which Keshava Baliram Hedgewar’s speech on who should be an ideal person was used in the book. We burnt this today. By this (act of burning), we are giving a warning to all Manuvadi’s, anti-Ambedkar and anti-Kuvempu thinkers,” said one protester who did not give his name.

“If you don’t want this spark to become a wildfire and spread across the state, the government should take caution. They (BJP government) are trying to make textbooks into Manusmriti,” he added.

There were similar protests in Chamarajanagar, and other places where the controversy has intensified ever since news of the inclusion of Hedgewar and exclusion of historical personalities like Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and Kuvempu, among others came to light nearly a fortnight ago.

“The president of the textbook revision committee (Rohit Chakratheertha) is a big blot, and I don’t think the minister has any information about him. He is a bad person who has on social media made fun of the ‘Nada Geethe’ (state anthem). He should be removed first,” TA Narayana Gowda, the president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, told Suvarna News.

Chakratheertha had come under heavy fire when his 2017 post on social media started doing the rounds again.

In the post, Chakratheertha had made a parody of the state anthem written by Kuvempu, one of the most revered writers and thinkers of Karnataka.

“That is an old issue which is over. I have repeatedly said that it is not my writing. Those who have read me know my work. It came as a WhatsApp forward, and I wanted to share stating that someone had done this and clearly said that it was a forward on my Facebook page. For political reasons, they had put a case against me and nor did I justify myself or run away from it. There was no question of insulting the nada geethe,” Chakratheertha said on Thursday.

The Karnataka government has denied that there is any truth to what the Congress has been saying, and primary education minister BC Nagesh had dismissed that any of these personalities were removed from textbooks. They have also defended Chakratheertha, calling him an academic expert and professor of IIT and CET, justifying his appointment eight months ago.

“We are not adding Hedgewar’s name. We are taking part in his speech about what he said on who should be an ideal person, which is about this country’s culture and love for the country. It is not about when the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or Hedgewar was born. What is wrong with it?” KS Eshwarappa, former minister and senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

“Should we have added Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s name? Or Aurangazeb, who broke the Eshwara linga. Or about the lion of Mysore, Tipu Sultan or Alexander the great? These are people who broke and destroyed this country and glorified in our textbooks. It is a lie that the chapters of Bhagat Singh, Nayarana Guru were removed,” the leader added.

On Thursday, Chakratheertha told reporters that the entire issue is being politicised for purely political reasons and not content.

“They are doing it for political reasons. The main reason the textbook issue is getting politicised is for purely political reasons. I am saying don’t politicise it but contest it on content. They (opposition political parties) are making it an election issue. Politicians are speaking. I am saying, let parents, academic experts and teachers speak on this and express their feedback,” Chakratheertha said.