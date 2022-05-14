PSI recruitment case: Senior recruitment wing officer arrested, say police

An investigation into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam has reached the top brass of Bengaluru police with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arresting a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) rank officer in charge of the recruitment wing in Karnataka police.

The officer was arrested based on inputs from interrogation of four officials from the recruitment wing who were arrested earlier this week, said officials in the know of the developments.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the officer was being questioned and more information will be known in a few days. “The role of some police officers has come to the fore and the CID is investigating this. There is no influence from the government. The CID will not take anyone into custody without sufficient proof. The questioning of the officer is underway and his involvement will be known in the coming days. Action will be taken against any police officer if found guilty,” said the minister.

Shantha Kumar was in charge of over 20 exam centres and was supervising the allotment of centres, security for the strong rooms and also issuing hall tickets. He has been arrested for having alleged links with the kingpins in tampering with the OMR sheets belonging to the candidates who paid bribes, the senior police officer quoted above said.

Days after the scam came to light, the additional director general of police (ADGP) for the recruitment cell and chairman of the PSI recruitment committee, Amrit Paul, was transferred out of the cell by the state government. Paul, who has overseen police recruitments in the last two years, was transferred to the internal security department and the CID is expected to issue a notice to the IPS officer to appear before it for investigation.

However, a transfer that caught the attention of many was that of Shantha Kumar had a long tenure at the recruitment cell over the past 12 years with brief interludes when he was transferred out.

Shantha Kumar, who joined the city armed reserve force as a constable, cleared the PSI exam and was appointed as probationary PSI in Tumakuru in 2006. Having sound technical knowledge, he was transferred to the recruitment division in 2008 and serving the department since then. He was promoted as DySP two years ago and given charge to take up major tasks of recruitment.

Officials said Shantha Kumar’s statement in the case will be key to identifying if any other senior officers in the department were involved in the scam and if bribes were taken as well.

“There cannot be such widespread malpractices in the exams and selection of candidates without the involvement of those who conducted the exams. The recruitment wing has the power in selecting the centres where the exams were held. All angles will be probed,” said a senior CID official.

The investigation so far has revealed that two kinds of malpractices – forging of answer sheets and use of Bluetooth micro sets for cheating – have been discovered so far. The scam has been reported in Bengaluru Kalburgi, Dharwad and Hassan districts.

Out of the 545 candidates, who have been selected, 93 are from Kalburgi and 172 from Bengaluru city. While 10 candidates have been booked in Kalburgi, FIRs were filed against 25 in Bengaluru. All eight persons booked in Kalburgi have been arrested, but in Bengaluru six are absconding. Out of 92 centres in the state, nine – two in Kalburgi and seven in Bengaluru – are under the scanner. All these numbers are expected to rise as the investigation is picking up pace.

