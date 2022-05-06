PSI recruitment scam: Two cops and a candidate arrested

In latest development in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the case, arrested two cops and a rank candidate on Thursday. While Raghavendra G C, one of the 22 candidates named in the recent first information report (FIR), was arrested from Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru, two police officers were nabbed from Kalaburagi, where the scam was first born.

Raghavendra, who had scored 144 marks out of 200 in the PSI recruitment examinations held last October, was accused to have tampered with his OMR (optical marks recognition) sheet, which showed differences from its carbon copy after being inspected by forensic department officials.

Meanwhile, the DSP of Lingasugur, Mallikarjun Sali, and a fingerprint inspector called Anand Methre were also arrested in connection with the case. The total arrest count in the case has surpassed 45, while detectives from CID are combing down all exam centres and persons suspected of involvement.

Another DSP S S Hullur was taken into custody and questioned for hours as he was present at the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, which was an exam centre, where most rank holders emerged from. Hullur is said to have been posted at the school, however, he had to leave mid-way to attend the last rites of a relative.

Two candidates, Jagrut S and Rachana Hanumantha , who were toppers in the scam-tainted examinations, have reportedly appealed to the High Court to reconsider their arrests, pleading that they are innocent. Both of them were among the 22 candidates named in the FIR filed at the High Grounds police station when CID investigated fraud in exam centres of Bengaluru.

Jagrut S was even the prime accused arrested after he led protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the decision of the state government to scrap the last year's exam and conduct fresh exams for which dates will be announced soon.

