PSI recruitment scam: Two cops and a candidate arrested
In latest development in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the case, arrested two cops and a rank candidate on Thursday. While Raghavendra G C, one of the 22 candidates named in the recent first information report (FIR), was arrested from Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru, two police officers were nabbed from Kalaburagi, where the scam was first born.
Raghavendra, who had scored 144 marks out of 200 in the PSI recruitment examinations held last October, was accused to have tampered with his OMR (optical marks recognition) sheet, which showed differences from its carbon copy after being inspected by forensic department officials.
Meanwhile, the DSP of Lingasugur, Mallikarjun Sali, and a fingerprint inspector called Anand Methre were also arrested in connection with the case. The total arrest count in the case has surpassed 45, while detectives from CID are combing down all exam centres and persons suspected of involvement.
Another DSP S S Hullur was taken into custody and questioned for hours as he was present at the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, which was an exam centre, where most rank holders emerged from. Hullur is said to have been posted at the school, however, he had to leave mid-way to attend the last rites of a relative.
Two candidates, Jagrut S and Rachana Hanumantha , who were toppers in the scam-tainted examinations, have reportedly appealed to the High Court to reconsider their arrests, pleading that they are innocent. Both of them were among the 22 candidates named in the FIR filed at the High Grounds police station when CID investigated fraud in exam centres of Bengaluru.
Jagrut S was even the prime accused arrested after he led protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the decision of the state government to scrap the last year's exam and conduct fresh exams for which dates will be announced soon.
Car-bus collision kills two college students on Bengaluru's NICE road
In a tragic incident, two young citizens of Bengaluru died on the spot after their Honda City jumped the divider and collided head on with a mini bus coming from the opposite direction. Both the victims were residents of R R Nagar and college students. The impact of the collision toppled both vehicles and both Sumukh and Leena G Naidu, who was 18 years old were killed instantly. Sumukh's father Sudhakar has been shifted to a private hospital, reports said.
Mangaluru Police: Monitoring threat to women for removing burqa for selfies
Mangaluru Police has taken note of social media threat being made to Muslim women in the area by a social media group. The group mostly active on WhatsApp and Instagram has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police. "We are being watchful about it," saidMangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumarr. The Police started monitoring the group's activities after some Muslim organisations petitioned against it.
Recovery agents drive man to suicide for loan he never availed
Mumbai: Recovery agents of an instant loan app allegedly drove a 38-year-old Mumbai resident to suicide by sending his morphed nude photos to his colleagues, relatives, and friends for the recovery of a loan, which he and his family insisted he never availed. His women colleagues were among those who received his morphed photos before he died by suicide in Mumbai's Kurar on Wednesday. Recovery agents started calling and harassing Mohammed Shaikh, 23, a resident of Mumbai's Bandra (West) six days later.
Karnataka govt says yes to Anubhava Mantapa at ₹532 cr in Basavakalyan
The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the project for construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs. 532 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
3 arrested after clash between two groups in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area
Three persons have been arrested and 36 bound down by law (they have to appear before police whenever summoned) following a clash and stone pelting between two communities in north-east Delhi's Welcome area on Wednesday night. A senior police officer aware of the development identified the arrested accused as Aman, Shivam and Faizan, and said two others, Sonu and Fazil, are on the run.
