PSI case unravels history of malpractices

A shadow of suspicion hangs over Karnataka police’s recruitment examinations as similarities have emerged between the malpractices in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment and recruitment examinations held over the last three years, police officials said.

The investigation into the malpractices in PSI recruitment, which came to light after two disgruntled candidates made public an answer sheet proving allegations of the cheating, has opened a can of worms. During the investigation, it was found at least 23 candidates had cheated in the examination either using Bluetooth devices with the help of invigilators, who forged the answer sheets after the examination.

The use of Bluetooth in particular has now become a cause of concern. A senior officer said the Bluetooth devices used for the malpractice specialised equipment purchased specifically for this task were different from the audio devices available in the market. They were small enough to fit inside someone’s ear with any part of it not visible from the outside. These devices had a transmitter which accommodated a SIM card. The transmitter was stitched inside the shirts worn by the candidates.

“We had an instance of the malpractice using Bluetooth devices in the recruitment for constables in the past. Since they had installed metal detector frames at the entrances of examination halls. But these Bluetooth transmitters were so small and had minimal metal parts that the detector didn’t pick them,” said the officer.

In October 2021, a similar modus operandi was used by three candidates appearing for police constable examination in the Belagavi district. Two candidates, including a woman, were found copying by using Bluetooth microdevices, which were similar to that used in PSI malpractice. A team of around 12 members, who were sending answers through the Bluetooth devices, were also arrested in the case.

Even in 2020, large scale malpractice was reported during another recruitment examination conducted by the police.

After several instances of malpractices were reported across the state, the CID had registered 10 cases of impersonation during the recently held exam for the post of constables in Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). Six men were arrested in Bengaluru, while four were nabbed in Belagavi on impersonation charges during the exam held on November 22, 2020. All 10 were to be paid ₹2 lakh each for the job. One of the arrested was a police constable from Sringeri.

There are allegations of malpractices using similar methods in recruitment exams other than those held by the police department. Few accused touts in the PSI recruitment scam had also been accused in the PWD assistant engineer recruitment exam malpractices of 2021, indicating organised groups of touts have been actively rigging recruitment exams, officials said.

An irrigation department assistant engineer Manjunath Melakundi, one of the suspects in the PSI recruitment scam, was also arrested for providing a Bluetooth-enabled device to communicate with his friends during the exam held on Tuesday to recruit 660 engineers. The device was similar to what was used in the PSI scam.

Senior officers of the state police are raising concerns over the number of malpractices reported in the recruitment drives and its impact on the quality of officers entering the department. “If it was a one-off case, it is understandable. But we have been having some issue or the other in the recruitments for the past few years. The investigation into the PSI case is now restricted to the touts. No officers, who are responsible for these examinations, are held responsible. It is impossible that a series of organised cheating were reported without some officers involved in it,” said a Superintendent of police rank officer on the condition of anonymity.

While the investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is yet to probe the top brass of the state police for the want of “required evidence”, officers within the department claim that large scale recruitment scams can’t take place without the knowledge of the senior officers.

The officer added that the selection of examination centres during this year’s examination also raises questions.

Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said that the police have taken steps to address the issues that have come up during the past few years. According to the state police chief, after impersonation cases, the state police introduced biometrics at examination centres.

“We were pioneers in introducing a common entrance test for police recruitments that were earlier held by respective SPs of the district. Since these examinations were introduced, we have been constantly involving our processes. Earlier, there was an interview for which candidates were awarded marks as there were allegations of corruption, we removed it. Marks were given for physical tests earlier. Even here to be completely transparent, we removed marks and made clearing the physical test the benchmark. After it was alleged that policemen invigilating examination could encourage malpractice, we removed uniformed personnel and gave private agencies the responsibility,” said Sood.

He further added that once the CID submits its report, action will be taken to make the examinations foolproof. “We have made all efforts to make these examinations transparent and restrict avenues for malpractice. Even this incident (PSI scam), a learning experience and changes will be made,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON