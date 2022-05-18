Rains bring concerns of faulty drainage system in Bengaluru

Amid relief from the summer heat, several Bengaluru roads flooding an hour after the rainfall last week have raised concerns if the city can handle the monsoon, which is expected to begin in the second week of June. At the heart of the city’s flooding problem is a dysfunctional stormwater drain, which according to an audit has been reduced by over 50% in the past decade. The lack of mapping and data on the city’s various drainage systems, the lack of maintenance and poor designs have made the city into a flooding nightmare, people aware of the developments said.

The city has a system, which uses stormwater drains and lakes to keep the city from flooding. The secondary and tertiary, which are often found running along the roads, connect to the primary drains which are the stormwater drains.

“These stormwater drains are connected to various lakes across the city. Whenever there is an excessive rainwater flow, water goes to the lake and from there it moves to another lake whenever there is flooding in one lake,” explained a bureaucrat, who worked at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The official explained while this was how the drainage system worked in Bengaluru, over the past few decades, the urbanisation destroyed this system. Bengaluru also lost a large number of lakes over the years. Once lush with ample water bodies in and around the city, Bengaluru had close to 261 lakes in 1961. Today, the city has hardly 85 lakes under the purview of the BBMP, of which 184 acres are encroached by buildings and other structures.

“There was a report from the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report which said that Vrushabhavati which had 226 km of drains in the early 1990s, had little over 110 km of drains by 2017. The story of Koramangala valley was similar as well, the drains here too were reduced by half. Now with lakes and drains disappearing, how can anyone be surprised if Bengaluru floods every year,” said an IAS officer on the condition of anonymity.

Bengaluru’s stormwater drain network is nearly 850km, however, on September 15, 2021, the CAG had pulled up the agencies for inefficiency in identifying and managing stormwater drains in the city. A performance audit report tabled in the legislative assembly mentioned a lack of financial discipline, shoddy mapping of SWDs and tertiary drains, lack of documents related to various works taken up, and failure to clear lake and SWD encroachments.

While there have been several projects announced in the past to fix the stormwater drains in the city, CAG pointed out that the biggest failure of the civic agency is the lack of mapping of the stormwater drains. The plans of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in 1995, which was the roadmap for the city’s development, didn’t have a map of the stormwater drains in the city. In 2015, when this plan was revised, a map was added by the civic agency that was not able to identify which were the primary, secondary and tertiary drains.

When the BBMP came out with a Storm Water Drain master plan with the help of a private agency in 2012, it was able to identify the primary and secondary drains, but not the tertiary ones.

If lack of information was one problem, the lack of maintenance made the situation worse. Since 2019-20, BBMP has been giving annual maintenance contracts for drain maintenance, but this covers only 45% of the total drains in the city, which is 377 km out of 842 km, said the CAG report. The situation is worse in peripheral areas of Bengaluru, where contracts are given for cleaning less than 50% of the drain length. Over that, no civic agency conducted drain inspection or maintains reports on the city, according to the CAG.

Trilok Chandra, Special commissioner, BBMP, while addressing the media on Monday, said that even in 2022, contracts have been given for cleaning 440 km of drains in the city.

While stormwater was supposed to channel excess water during the rains and be empty the rest of the year, the reality is different, with the drains filled with sewage and garbage, said Naresh Narasimhan, architect, and urban activist. “I’m also beginning to think there is an intellectual vacuum in the government. There are urban experts, but they are not in governance,” he said.

Apart from the maintenance problems, experts pointed out a design problem that Bengaluru faces. Ashwin Mahesh, an urban planning expert, said that a fundamental change is needed in the idea of transporting rainwater through stormwater drains. According to him, the design of the city stormwater drains is wrong. “Water moves faster in a cylindrical space than rectangular space. It is scientifically proven. Except for the TenderSure roads in Bengaluru, we have rectangular drainages. Apart from transporting we should use socking pits to absorb water locally,” he said.

BBMP, in response, said that under the K-100, a project to beautify the drains in the city, the stormwater drains are in the process of getting a facelift as part of a ₹160-crore ‘Citizens Water Way Project’. “The project, with a deadline of 10 months, has been envisaged to establish the major drain as a waterway and ecological corridor, and was taken up on the lines of the ‘Sabarmati River Waterfront’ project in Gujarat,” said a statement from BBMP.

