Ravi says Bajrang Dal’s arms camp similar to police training drills
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Chikmagaluru legislator CT Ravi equated the arms training given by the Bajrang Dal with that of the police on Monday.
“Every year, Bajrang Dal conducts this training at the state and district level for self-defence. The police department also gives training. What’s there in that? And it is an air gun, not an Ak-47, not bomb-hurling training, but for self-defence,” Ravi said.
On Sunday, the Karnataka police are trying to collect information about a week-long “arms training” camp conducted by a right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, in Ponnampet in Kodagu district, about 240km from Bengaluru.
During the training camp, in which over 100 people took part, weapons like Trishul (trident) were distributed among the participants, the official said.
Pictures of the training camp, with youngsters firing air guns and later being given the Trishul, attracted sharp criticism on social media platforms for inaction against such activities. The training was conducted on a school campus.
“Arms training in Madikere to young members of Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a Home minister or Education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?” Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader of the opposition said on Monday.
He added that legislators from the BJP too attended the event which raises questions if they had any regard for the constitution.
“Arms training is against the law & Home Minister should file a case against the leaders of Bajrang Dal & arrest them. Education minister BC Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise illegal activities. BJP should clarify their relationship with the organizations like Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike & others who are involved in illegal activities. Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organizations like Bajrang Dal & SriRama Sene to disturb the peace in our State?” Siddaramaiah said.
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Monday filed a complaint against the Bajrang Dal with the police.
The development comes at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has been accused of turning a blind eye on similar activities carried out by right-wing groups.
Youth held for derogatory video against Hindu deities
A youth was arrested here on Monday for making a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, said police. The arrested youth was identified as Umar Abdullah, 21, son of Abdullah, a resident of an area under Gudamba police station. The police said the incident was reported on May 14 when Abduallah posted the video in which he was seen using derogatory words against Hindu deities.
Karnataka anti-conversion bill ‘fallacious’: Archbishop
Members of the Christian community under the aegis of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Rev. Peter Machado, said that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government's anti-conversion bill was an 'arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move' on Monday. The delegation met Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at the latter's residence in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum, asking the latter not to give his consent to the Protection of Religious Freedom Bill or anti-conversion bill.
Delay hits implementation of order on loudspeaker use in Karnataka
Almost a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order making a permit mandatory for the use of loudspeakers in the state, police and the government departments responsible for enforcing these permits are still struggling with the implementation, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday.
Demand for national anthem at madrasas sparks slugfest in Karnataka
Days after singing the national anthem was made mandatory at all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, calls for a similar order has arisen in Karnataka, sparking a political slugfest in the state. Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sena, which is the parent organisation of the right-wing group Sri Ram Sene, in a video demanded the state and the central government ban all madrasas. No rules and regulations are observed here.
Karnataka minister says no objection to RSS founder’s speech in textbooks
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class X. This was objected to by some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation and All-India Save Education Committee. The organisations alleged omission of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
