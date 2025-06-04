RCB to land in Bengaluru this noon, meet CM Siddaramaiah before grand Victory Parade. Full schedule

After scripting history in Ahmedabad with their maiden IPL trophy win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to return home today to a hero’s welcome. The IPL 2025 champions will touch down in the city this afternoon and participate in a string of celebratory events, including a high-profile meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a grand victory parade through the heart of Bengaluru. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet the RCB team in Bengaluru today. (PTI)

Also Read - RCB's Victory Parade today: Expect major traffic jams in Bengaluru's CBD area. Details

Here is the schedule

The team is scheduled to arrive at HAL Airport at 1:30 PM, following their departure from Ahmedabad at 10 AM. From there, the players will proceed to the Vidhana Soudha for a ceremonial meeting with CM Siddaramaiah between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Sources say the meeting will be a formal recognition of the team’s achievement and an opportunity for the government to extend its congratulations to RCB and its star players, including Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

After the massive victory last night, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph. The dream has finally come true – Ee Sala Cup Namde. From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world.”

Also Read - Ee Sala Parade Namde: RCB’s victory procession to light up Bengaluru today with Virat Kohli and team in the city

Though the Victory Parade is initially scheduled at 3:30 PM, RCB is likley to start the procession around 5:00 PM, beginning at Vidhana Soudha and culminating at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The players will travel in an open-top bus, carrying the IPL trophy and waving to thousands of fans expected to line the route.

At 6:00 PM, the celebrations will move into the stadium, where a special fan event has been planned. The RCB squad will take center stage for one final celebration in front of their home crowd. Media access will be coordinated on-site, with designated zones for coverage.

Massive crowds are expected to gather along the parade route and near the stadium. Commuters have been advised to steer clear of the Central Business District (CBD) this evening. Bengaluru Traffic Police are expected to issue detailed traffic diversions and parking restrictions to manage the rush.

With the city still buzzing from last night’s wild celebrations, today’s victory parade and CM visit mark a proud moment not just for the team but for all of Karnataka.