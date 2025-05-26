Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Monday directed officials to resolve issues in flood-prone areas within BBMP limits. Resolve issues in flood-prone areas: Maheshwar Rao

Of the 210 flood-prone areas identified across the city, issues at 166 locations have already been resolved, Rao added.

Speaking at a meeting held at the BBMP head office, he instructed officials from every zone to actively engage in operations during the monsoon season.

He emphasised the need to ensure smooth water flow in stormwater drains during the rainy season.

The stormwater drain department must regularly carry out desilting and ensure the cleanliness of the drains.

In areas where stormwater drains lack Reinforced Cement Concrete retaining walls, he directed officials to take necessary precautions to prevent waterlogging.

Zonal commissioners have been tasked with verifying and confirming the resolution of flood-prone areas.

He further instructed them to implement immediate interim measures for the remaining 44 locations and work towards permanent solutions.

Noting that the traffic police department has provided a list of locations where stagnant water on roads causes heavy traffic during rains, Rao suggested that appropriate measures be taken to prevent water accumulation at these spots.

“Continuous desilting and cleaning of shoulder drains should also be carried out,” he added.

As part of flood mitigation efforts, sluice gates have already been installed in 13 of the 183 lakes within BBMP limits, said the chief commissioner.

“In lakes with sluice gates, water levels should be reduced in advance to accommodate rainwater. Plans must be prepared to gradually install sluice gates in the remaining lakes and to desilt those that have not yet been cleaned,” he said.

During heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, teams must remain ready to clear fallen trees and branches immediately, he instructed.

Officials have also been directed to identify and remove dry or hazardous trees and branches to prevent accidents.

Currently, waste is being transferred from auto tippers to compactors at roadside transfer points.

These transfer points must be relocated to more suitable areas, he added.

Officials have been asked to identify BBMP-owned or alternative land to shift these operations away from roadsides.

Observing that even addressing minor footpath issues can greatly enhance pedestrian mobility, Rao instructed zonal officials to take up the task.

Regarding the comprehensive survey of Scheduled Castes, zonal commissioners from all eight BBMP zones have been tasked with overseeing the process. They have been directed to ensure that the survey is completed promptly and effectively.

Special Commissioners Muneesh Moudgil, K. Harish Kumar, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Avinash Menon Rajendran, and Preeti Gehlot also attended the meeting.

Zonal Commissioners Satish, Ramya, Digvijay Bodke, Karigowda, Snehal, and Ramesh, along with all Joint Commissioners, the Engineer-in-Chief, all Chief Engineers, and other officials concerned, were present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.