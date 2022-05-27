Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Right-wing group seeks a survey of Tipu’s summer palace
bengaluru news

Right-wing group seeks a survey of Tipu’s summer palace

The demands for a survey comes even as a district court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is conducting daily hearings in the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Thursday, May 26, 2022, called for a survey to be carried out at the summer palace of 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, alleging that it was built on land encroached from a temple. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Thursday called for a survey to be carried out at the summer palace of 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, alleging that it was built on land encroached from a temple.

“Several people in the past have said that behind the Tipu Sultan summer palace, it was all Kote Venkataramana Temple and this was illegally encroached by him (Sultan). There used to be a Sanskrit school here as well. This Hindu temple was illegally encroached and a survey must be carried out,” Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson for the outfit said in a video message.

The demands for a survey comes even as a district court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is conducting daily hearings in the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Construction on the palace was started by Hyder Ali but was completed during Tipu Sultan’s reign in 1971, according to the Karnataka tourism department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tipu sultan karnataka. bengaluru survey
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP