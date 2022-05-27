Right-wing group seeks a survey of Tipu’s summer palace
- The demands for a survey comes even as a district court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is conducting daily hearings in the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Thursday called for a survey to be carried out at the summer palace of 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, alleging that it was built on land encroached from a temple.
“Several people in the past have said that behind the Tipu Sultan summer palace, it was all Kote Venkataramana Temple and this was illegally encroached by him (Sultan). There used to be a Sanskrit school here as well. This Hindu temple was illegally encroached and a survey must be carried out,” Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson for the outfit said in a video message.
Construction on the palace was started by Hyder Ali but was completed during Tipu Sultan’s reign in 1971, according to the Karnataka tourism department.
Ludhiana man booked for pouring hot oil on wife
A Sarabha Nagar man has been booked for allegedly pouring hot oil on Ajaypal's wife. The accused has been identified as Ajaypal Singh. The complainant, Simranpreet Kaur, 31, of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road, said that she had married Ajaypal four years ago and they have a three-year-old daughter. The woman had lodged a complaint on the women's helpline (1091) on May 24 and was thereafter admitted to hospital. She has suffered minor burn injuries.
Ludhiana: Building inspector in dock for ‘facilitating’ illegal construction
Senior Town Planner SS Bindra has recommended strict action against a building inspector for allegedly facilitating illegal construction and misguiding senior officials by submitting incorrect data in a report. The matter pertains to a complaint received by MC against an illegal construction in Paramjit Colony on Chandigarh Road. Bindra stated that apart from supporting illegal construction, the inspector has also caused loss to the state exchequer, due to which strict action is being recommended.
Ludhiana: 38-yr-old man held for kidnapping bid on 10-yr-old girl
A 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday for attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl when she was on her way to school. Dev Raj has been identified as Dev Raj of Dhandra village, a salesman at a paint shop. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's father. The accused confessed to police that he tried to abduct the girl with the intention of sexually assaulting her. He was sent to judicial remand.
Ludhiana: 2 held with 750-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 1 of Ludhiana police arrested two men with 750-gram opium on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Praveen Sharma, 44, of New Lakshmi Colony on Kailash Nagar Road in Basti Jodhewal, who is a realtor, and a farmer, 31, of Payal, Charanpreet Singh. Police also seized a Hyundai Verna car and ₹1 lakh from them. In-charge of CIA-1 staff, Inspector Rajesh Kumar said the during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured the opium from Jharkhand.
Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste
Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association.
