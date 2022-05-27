Right-wing group seeks a survey of Tipu’s summer palace

Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Thursday called for a survey to be carried out at the summer palace of 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, alleging that it was built on land encroached from a temple.

“Several people in the past have said that behind the Tipu Sultan summer palace, it was all Kote Venkataramana Temple and this was illegally encroached by him (Sultan). There used to be a Sanskrit school here as well. This Hindu temple was illegally encroached and a survey must be carried out,” Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson for the outfit said in a video message.

The demands for a survey comes even as a district court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is conducting daily hearings in the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Construction on the palace was started by Hyder Ali but was completed during Tipu Sultan’s reign in 1971, according to the Karnataka tourism department.