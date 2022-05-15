Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Monday (May 16) on Buddha Purnima
Abattoirs and meat shops will be closed in Bengaluru on Monday (May 16) on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. BBMP’s data shows that 3000 licensed and three slaughterhouses function in the city but due to the proliferation of illegal meat houses the number could be higher.
Earlier, there was a rumour that there’d be a meat ban on May 3 (Eid) but the murmur was scotched by the BBMP which pointed out it wasn’t on the list of days when meat is banned.
The days on which sale of meat is banned in Bengaluru are:
- Martyrs' Day (Jan 3)
- Mahashivratri (March 1)
- Sri Rama Navami (April 10)
- Mahaveer Jayanti (April 14)
- Buddha Purnima (May 16)
- Krishna Janmasthami (August 19)
- Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31)
- Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)
- Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti (Nov 25)
-
Khargone collector, SP and ASP transferred in MP administrative reshuffle
In a late-night administrative reshuffle, the collector, superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police of Khargone, where communal tension erupted on Ram Navmi on April 10, have been transferred. The collector, Anugraha P has been transferred as an officer on special duty, MP Bhawan in Delhi. She was replaced by Ratlam Kumar Purshottam. Satna SP Dharam Veer Singh has been transferred to Khargone. Khargone ASP Neeraj Chaurasiya has been transferred to police headquarters.
-
Single-use plastics prohibited at secretariat from June 1: Delhi health min
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the government was stepping up its fight against single-use plastics in the city by banning its use in the secretariat from June 1. The government will replace existing SUPs with recyclable alternatives such as paper, jute or bamboo, he said. The minister said SUPs contribute to different kinds of pollution in the city, with plastic items such as spoons, forks, straw, polythene, plastic glasses often discarded and burnt.
-
Not ready to accept defeat: Omar on revocation of Article 370
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated hiOmar'stand that nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 was “unconstitutional and unlawful” and said his party was not ready to accept defeat. The former CM also lashed out at the BJP for calling Article 370 the biggest stumbling block in restoration of peace in J&K.
-
Katra bus fire: Unknown outfit claims responsibility, police say can’t vouch for veracity
A letter purportedly issued by an unknown terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus fire incident, which it said was an 'IED blast' triggered by one of its 'special squads'. A senior police officer, however, said they were investigating the case and can't vouch for the veracity of this letter at present. HT also doesn't vouch for the veracity of this letter.
-
The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front conspiracy case. The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara. The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
