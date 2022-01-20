Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seer held for demanding demolition of mosque in K'taka's Chikkamagaluru

Rishi Kumar, who headed the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna, said the police.
According to police, standing in front of the mosque, Rishi Kumar said that this structure should also be demolished like the Babri mosque of Ayodhya.(Representative image)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:28 PM IST
ANI |

The Srirangapatna Police on Tuesday arrested a seer of Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru for allegedly issuing a controversial statement demanding the demolition of a mosque and constructing a Hanuman temple.

Rishi Kumar, who headed the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna, said the police.

According to police, standing in front of the mosque, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he had said that this structure should also be demolished like the Babri mosque of Ayodhya.

In a video that went viral on social media, he had claimed that the pillars, walls, and water tank on the premises of the mosque symbolised Hindu architecture, hence the mosque must be demolished. 

