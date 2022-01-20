Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Seer held for demanding demolition of mosque in K'taka's Chikkamagaluru
bengaluru news

Seer held for demanding demolition of mosque in K'taka's Chikkamagaluru

Rishi Kumar, who headed the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna, said the police.
According to police, standing in front of the mosque, Rishi Kumar said that this structure should also be demolished like the Babri mosque of Ayodhya.(Representative image)
According to police, standing in front of the mosque, Rishi Kumar said that this structure should also be demolished like the Babri mosque of Ayodhya.(Representative image)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

The Srirangapatna Police on Tuesday arrested a seer of Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru for allegedly issuing a controversial statement demanding the demolition of a mosque and constructing a Hanuman temple.

Rishi Kumar, who headed the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna, said the police.

According to police, standing in front of the mosque, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he had said that this structure should also be demolished like the Babri mosque of Ayodhya.

In a video that went viral on social media, he had claimed that the pillars, walls, and water tank on the premises of the mosque symbolised Hindu architecture, hence the mosque must be demolished. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out