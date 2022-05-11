Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted his resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. This is the fourth time in his career that the officer has given his resignation.
In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. “I am pained to observe the apathy shown by Sri Ravikumar, IAS, chief secretary of Karnataka, when I requested him to issue a government order to set up a protection cell as per the rule 8 of SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) rules 1995. Further, I am prematurely transferred without any public interest to harass me, since I have taken legal action against people involved in the fake caste certificate issue,” he wrote in the letter.
Last Wednesday, the officer was transferred and posted as director-general of police, training. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.
Ravindranath, while serving as ADGP, had tendered his resignation to the then chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar through the state police chief on October 28, 2020. He had then accused a ‘few individuals’ of harassing him. In 2014, he had submitted his resignation after he was booked for allegedly clicking pictures of a woman at a coffee shop in Bengaluru. He had alleged that the case was registered against him by some senior officer who had a grudge against him.
An official of the home department said that the resignation of the officer is yet to be accepted.
-
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
-
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
-
No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With Bommai's visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
-
PSI case unravels history of malpractices
The investigation into the malpractices in PSI recruitment, which came to light after two disgruntled candidates made public an answer sheet proving allegations of the cheating, has opened a can of worms. The use of Bluetooth in particular has now become a cause of concern. In October 2021, a similar modus operandi was used by three candidates appearing for police constable examination in the Belagavi district.
-
Bengaluru police given noise level metre to keep check on rising pollution: Official
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has given at least 108 noise level metres to the police department to measure decibels coming from loudspeakers and other sources used in religious places across Bengaluru, an official said on Tuesday. The statements come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government gave fresh directions to the police department and other authorities to take action against any institution violating the mandated volume across the city and state.
