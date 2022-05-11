Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official

Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted his resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. This is the fourth time in his career that the officer has given his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. “I am pained to observe the apathy shown by Sri Ravikumar, IAS, chief secretary of Karnataka, when I requested him to issue a government order to set up a protection cell as per the rule 8 of SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) rules 1995. Further, I am prematurely transferred without any public interest to harass me, since I have taken legal action against people involved in the fake caste certificate issue,” he wrote in the letter.

Last Wednesday, the officer was transferred and posted as director-general of police, training. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.

Ravindranath, while serving as ADGP, had tendered his resignation to the then chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar through the state police chief on October 28, 2020. He had then accused a ‘few individuals’ of harassing him. In 2014, he had submitted his resignation after he was booked for allegedly clicking pictures of a woman at a coffee shop in Bengaluru. He had alleged that the case was registered against him by some senior officer who had a grudge against him.

An official of the home department said that the resignation of the officer is yet to be accepted.