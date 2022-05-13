Siddaramaiah: BJP forcing anti-conversion via ordinance to divert attention

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to "divert attention from corruption and lack of administration."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Chief Minister even urged the Governor to reject the 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance', stating that it is aimed at "harassing" minorities. The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate the ordinance to give effect to the law against forceful religious conversions.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority.

Stating that existing laws are capable of stopping conversion that is forced through incentives and threats, the Congress Legislature Party leader said "Then what is the need for the new law? The only reason is to threaten and harass the minorities."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is the political agenda of RSS. True Hindus practice harmony and universal brotherhood, and will reject communal politics of BJP. We see constant attacks on minorities whenever BJP comes to power. People of Karnataka are ashamed of this government," he said in a statement.

Noting that the constitution allows individuals to freely convert to the religion they want, Siddaramaiah said, there is also a law to prevent conversions, there is police and court to enforce this. "So does this mean that BJP has no confidence in the institutions?" The Congress will never allow the misuse of the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion, he said, adding that "Our party will firmly stand with everyone those who are threatened by the government."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON