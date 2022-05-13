Siddaramaiah: BJP forcing anti-conversion via ordinance to divert attention
- Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to "divert attention from corruption and lack of administration."
The former Chief Minister even urged the Governor to reject the 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance', stating that it is aimed at "harassing" minorities. The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate the ordinance to give effect to the law against forceful religious conversions.
The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority.
Stating that existing laws are capable of stopping conversion that is forced through incentives and threats, the Congress Legislature Party leader said "Then what is the need for the new law? The only reason is to threaten and harass the minorities."
"This is the political agenda of RSS. True Hindus practice harmony and universal brotherhood, and will reject communal politics of BJP. We see constant attacks on minorities whenever BJP comes to power. People of Karnataka are ashamed of this government," he said in a statement.
Noting that the constitution allows individuals to freely convert to the religion they want, Siddaramaiah said, there is also a law to prevent conversions, there is police and court to enforce this. "So does this mean that BJP has no confidence in the institutions?" The Congress will never allow the misuse of the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion, he said, adding that "Our party will firmly stand with everyone those who are threatened by the government."
Case registered against Bihar ex-MLA after celebratory firing during dance event
A criminal case has been registered against ex-MLA Narendra Kumar Pandey alias Sunil Pandey for celebratory firing during a dance program of famous Haryana singer Sapna Chaudhary, police said on Friday. Pandey's son and an associate have also been named in the case registered under sections of Arms Act with Karakat police station on Friday. Police are conducting raids for their arrest, sub divisional police officer, Bikramganj, Shashi Bhushan Singh said.
'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit
The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The ruling party questioned the move and warned the AIMIM leader against 'creating problems in the society', PTI reported. The younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor before addressing a rally in Aurangabad.
Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Shimla
Four people, including three women, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge near Puna in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Thursday evening, police said. The driver, Ashok Kumar, and another passenger, Kuldeep, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. “Primarily, negligent and rash driving caused the accident,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.
Patna high court asks DGP to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy on May 16
The Patna high court on Friday directed the director general of police Bihar to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy physically before the court at 10.30am on May 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the Delhi police commissioner to cooperate in the matter. The court said it was never its intention to coerce the petitioner to appear. The number of people taken for a ride by Sahara is huge.
CM Bommai to choose the next Chief Secretary from list of 9 IAS officers
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet presented him with a list of nine senior level IAS officers on Thursday after the cabinet meeting to appoint the next chief secretary, given the incumbent P Ravi Kumar's retirement at the end of the month. A report published in a leading daily said that the government is easing rules and regulations for the victims of caste-based atrocities on grounds of compassion.
