Special prosecutor to argue during PSI scam trial: Karnataka home minister Jnanendra

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government would appoint a special prosecutor to argue the case regarding the corruption in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home minister said that a thorough investigation was not conducted on similar frauds that have taken place in the recruitments, and the government plans to set an example “so that such incidents are not repeated”.

The statement comes after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a police inspector for their alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment case on Thursday .

The accused have been identified as Mallikarjun Sali, Lingasugur DSP, and Kalaburagi fingerprint PI Anand Methre.

Sali had worked as DSP at Aland, Kalaburagi, and was only recently transferred to Lingasuguru in the Raichur district. Both were produced before a court and later subjected to a medical test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, another DSP, SS Hullur, was interrogated by the CID for nearly four hours on Wednesday evening. He was later released, but sleuths confiscated his phone. He was posted on duty at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, where aspirants were allegedly allowed to resort to malpractice but had left midway to allegedly attend the last rites of a relative. Fingerprint DSP Hosmani was deployed on duty after Hullur left that same day.

Meanwhile, two persons, who are among the accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam scam case, moved the Karnataka high court questioning the registration of the first information report (FIR) against them sans any ingredients to prima facie show committal of criminal offences.

The two accused candidates, Rachana Hanmant (25) and Jagrut (26), who were among the toppers in the exam held to fill 545 posts of PSI, have said that they were falsely implicated in the case, which is seemingly concocted to make wrongful gains and to take vengeance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 54,000 candidates took the written exams across 93 centres on October 3, 2021. After allegations that the answer sheets of some candidates who wrote the exams held at the Gynanajyothi English Medium School at Kalaburagi were tampered with, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the CID, and a case was registered.

The Congress party continued to attack the BJP over the case, claiming that the scam is valued at ₹300 crore. In response, home minister Jnanendra said that the Congress party was trying to mislead the investigation.

“Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has got the freedom of speech. He can say ₹200 crore, ₹300 crore or ₹3,000 crore, but he runs away when we ask him to furnish the proof. Priyank Kharge (Congress MLA) doesn’t come even after a notice was served to him (to appear before the CID),” Jnanendra told reporters here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress leaders had also demanded a judicial probe saying that the CID was not competent to investigate the matter given the alleged involvement of police officers, ministers and top politicians.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a constable attached to the Vivek Nagar Police Station was suspended for posing for a picture wearing the uniform of PSI even before the recruitment order was released.

Karibasanagouda was posted at Vivek Nagar Police Station as a constable and had secured 27th rank in the provisional selection list of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI). However, before the order was released of his recruitment as PSI, he posed in the uniform of PSI with two stars attached on the shoulders of the uniform, following which DCP Central Division MN Anucheth suspended the constable for violating policy rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Gudasalakoppa village of Haveri Taluk, Karibasanagouda also reportedly took part in an event in his village, where he was sitting on the stage wearing the uniform of PSI. Pictures and videos about him posing in a PSI uniform went viral on social media platforms before the Central Division DCP issued his suspension orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON