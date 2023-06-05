Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Four killed in car accident in Mandya, say Police

Four killed in car accident in Mandya, say Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Jun 05, 2023 01:04 AM IST

It is being said that when the car reached the Tirumalapur gate, the driver lost control and rammed the lorry which was transporting manufactured sand

Four people died on the spot when a speeding car in which they were travelling in rammed the lorry from behind at Tirumalapur in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district at around 5 am on Sunday, officials said.

The car was en route to Hassan from Nagamangala. (HT Photo)
The car was en route to Hassan from Nagamangala. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sarath, Naveen, Tilak and Hemant , all natives of Nagamangala town. According to police officials the accident took place near Tirumalapur Gate on Bangalore-Mangalore National Highway 75 and the occupants of the car were going to Hassan from Nagamangala. It is said that when the car reached the Tirumalapur gate, the driver lost control and rammed the lorry which was transporting manufactured sand.

Police said all the four people died on the spot and the front portion of the car was crushed beyond recognition. Nagamangala deputy suprintendent of police (SP) Lakshmi Prasad and circle police inspector (CPI) Niranjan visited the spot and collected information. All the bodies were shifted to BGS hospital in Bellur cross and autopsy was done.

‘’It is said that all the four on their way to a temple in Hassan district to offer pooja as Sharath was celebrating his birthday today,” Nagamangala deputy SP told HT. A case has been registered against the lorry driver at Bellur cross police station under the India Penal Code (IPC) section 304A ( cause to death due to rash driving ).

“The lorry driver is absconding after the incident and we are searching for him. Police are yet to identify the driver,” Prasad said, adding that over speeding of the car has resulted in the casualty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accident speeding car mandya district + 1 more
accident speeding car mandya district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out