Karnataka govt wants to damage certain sections: HD Kumaraswamy on anti-conversion bill

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that his Janata Dal (Secular) would oppose the controversial anti-conversion bill brought in by the state government.

Addressing the reporters in Belagavi, Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the Karnataka government wants to damage certain sections by bringing in the bill.

“We are going to oppose the anti-conversion bill. By presenting this bill in the House, it will not be useful to anybody. According to me, the government's responsibility is to look after the down-trodden people,” Kumaraswamy said, according to news agency ANI.

The former chief minister also pointed out that the bill will not be helpful for anybody.

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government tabled the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021' in the ongoing winter session of the state assembly, prompting strong criticism from the opposition Congress party.

The bill was tabled by home minister Araga Jnanendra after permission from the speaker. It will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

The Congress staged a walkout from the assembly in opposition and its state unit chief DK Shivakumar even tore a copy of the bill.

Before the Congress' walkout, the leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said that the party would not allow such a draconian law in this house.

The anti-conversion bill provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. The violators will face up to 3-10 years of jail time and a fine of ₹1,00,000.

The bill was first proposed during the monsoon session of the assembly in September.

It comes at a time of a series of attacks against the Christian community across Karnataka for its alleged involvement in conversions.

The ruling BJP has alleged that mass conversions have been taking place by force across the state, which was a threat to the country's culture, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.