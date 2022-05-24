Tenant claims rape accused had earlier harassed her, say Bengaluru police

A man, who allegedly raped his 20-year-old woman tenant at gunpoint in Bengaluru on April 11, has harassed the woman in the past, city police said on Monday.

Police said medical test of both the survivor and accused was conducted on Sunday night.

Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested the 46-year-old man for raping a woman tenant from West Bengal at gunpoint in April, police said. The accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family at Shanthi Nagar locality in central Bengaluru.

City police said the accused claimed he was being framed by the tenant.

According to a police complaint lodged by the woman, the accused barged into her room and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while allegedly telling her that he was very powerful and could get away with anything.

The complaint was registered at Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday.

A senior Ashok Nagar police officer said a revolver used in a crime was legal and issued in the name of the accused. “As per the woman’s complaint, the landlord has harassed her in the past, too. He had an issue with people visiting her home and created a commotion as well,” the officer said.

Last month, a commotion took place between the landlord and the survivor’s friend. “The landlord locked the motorcycle of the woman’s friend and claimed police had locked it over illegal parking. He said he will lodge a complaint with police over her male friend’s visit,” the officer said.

Police said the landlord even began to blackmail the woman claiming he would inform her parents about this incident, while the woman requested him not to do so as her father was unwell.

“On the night of the incident, he issued threats to the woman saying he had a lot of influence and nobody could do anything to him. He then raped her at gunpoint when he realised that she was planning to leave the house over his blackmail threats,” the officer said.

The accused, who had entered the woman’s room on the pretext of discussing an issue on April 11, took out a revolver and placed it on her head. He then allegedly raped her.

The victim opened up about the incident with her parents recently. The parents, who recently came to the city from West Bengal, lodged a complaint with police.

Acting on the complaint, police took the man into custody on Sunday for three days and seized the revolver.

