Tenant claims rape accused had earlier harassed her, say Bengaluru police
A man, who allegedly raped his 20-year-old woman tenant at gunpoint in Bengaluru on April 11, has harassed the woman in the past, city police said on Monday.
Police said medical test of both the survivor and accused was conducted on Sunday night.
Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested the 46-year-old man for raping a woman tenant from West Bengal at gunpoint in April, police said. The accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family at Shanthi Nagar locality in central Bengaluru.
City police said the accused claimed he was being framed by the tenant.
According to a police complaint lodged by the woman, the accused barged into her room and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while allegedly telling her that he was very powerful and could get away with anything.
The complaint was registered at Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday.
A senior Ashok Nagar police officer said a revolver used in a crime was legal and issued in the name of the accused. “As per the woman’s complaint, the landlord has harassed her in the past, too. He had an issue with people visiting her home and created a commotion as well,” the officer said.
Last month, a commotion took place between the landlord and the survivor’s friend. “The landlord locked the motorcycle of the woman’s friend and claimed police had locked it over illegal parking. He said he will lodge a complaint with police over her male friend’s visit,” the officer said.
Police said the landlord even began to blackmail the woman claiming he would inform her parents about this incident, while the woman requested him not to do so as her father was unwell.
“On the night of the incident, he issued threats to the woman saying he had a lot of influence and nobody could do anything to him. He then raped her at gunpoint when he realised that she was planning to leave the house over his blackmail threats,” the officer said.
The accused, who had entered the woman’s room on the pretext of discussing an issue on April 11, took out a revolver and placed it on her head. He then allegedly raped her.
The victim opened up about the incident with her parents recently. The parents, who recently came to the city from West Bengal, lodged a complaint with police.
Acting on the complaint, police took the man into custody on Sunday for three days and seized the revolver.
Congress slams textbook panel chief for parody on Karnataka anthem
Leader of the opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the chairman of the textbook revision committee on Monday for a 2017 parody post on 'Rashtra Kavi' Kuvempu's 'naada geethe' or state anthem, one of the most revered songs in Karnataka. The parody verse continued with the mention of alcohol, meat and other jokes meant to target the Congress.
Dhumal’s marriage anniversary assumes political overtones
With the political scenario in Himachal Pradesh heating up due to the assembly elections scheduled later this year, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's 50th marriage anniversary became an occasion of gathering of the state BJP's prominent faces, including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, lauding his contribution towards the state. State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap also reached the venue to greet 78-year-old Dhumal and lauded his contribution to the state.
Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP
DCP Mohit Handa has been transferred to Yamunanagar. The officer was earlier posted as AIG provisioning. Panchkula DC asks officials to dispose of pending applications Surinder Pal Singh, who took over as DCP, Panchkula, from DCP Mohit Handa on Monday directed departments concerned to take all applications received on Invest Haryana portal regarding various government services on priority basis and dispose of the same at the earliest. Kaushik made the statement while presiding over the meeting of the district-level clearance committee and district-level grievance committee.
Hydroponics technique suitable for hills: Farm varsity V-C
Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills and will help boost the income of the small farmers in states like Himachal. Prof Chaudhary was speaking during a media visit to the hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture.
Ambala Range Rover mishap: Driver also booked for misbehaving with police
Two days after a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed into a parked car on NH-44 in Ambala, killing a man and injuring three, its driver has also been booked for misbehaving with the cops on duty. Following the accident, the SUV driver, identified as a resident of Panipat, 26, Variyata Janglan, was arrested and sent to Central Jail, Ambala in judicial custody.
