Bengaluru terror module probe at standstill after key suspect remains elusive

The investigation into the alleged terror module in Bengaluru has hit a standstill as the suspected handler, 28-year-old Junaid Ahmed, remains elusive, police said. The investigation into the alleged terror module in Bengaluru has hit a standstill as handler Junaid Ahmed remains elusive (PTI)

According to the police, Junaid played a pivotal role in directing the five individuals currently in custody, and he possesses exclusive knowledge of the plan to acquire arms and explosives.

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru Police arrested five men - Syed Suhel Khan (24), Mohammed Umar (29), Zahid Tabrez (25), Syed Mudassir Pasha (28), and Mohammed Faisal (30) - suspected to be part of the terror module.

The raid yielded significant evidence, including seven country-made pistols, 45 live rounds of ammunition, walkie-talkie sets, a dagger, and 12 mobile phones. Furthermore, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) discovered four hand grenades at one of the suspects’ residences.

Supervising the investigation, a senior police officer stated, “Junaid remains at large, and apart from some speculations, his present whereabouts are unknown. The five arrested individuals are essentially foot soldiers, serving as Junaid’s accomplices in various criminal activities, such as murder, red-sanders smuggling, and the ongoing terror conspiracy. Their time in jail has led to their influence by Nazeer, limiting their understanding of the entire module.”

The suspects, previously employed as mechanics and drivers, were initially arrested in 2017 by the RT Nagar police for the kidnapping and murder of a businessman named Noor Ahmad, the officer said.

While serving their sentences at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, they reportedly established connections with T Nazir, a member of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast case.

“The role of Nazeer is limited to brainwashing them. He ideologically motivated them, but the actual planning was carried out by Junaid, who was responsible for sending the packages containing the seized arms,” the officer added.

In 2021, Junaid relocated to Dubai using a passport issued before his 2017 arrest, which had no record of pending cases.

Officials suspect that during his time in Dubai, Junaid might have undergone further radicalisation and potentially established connections with other radical elements, potentially linked to groups like the Islamic State (IS).

The police officer revealed that central agencies monitored three packages sent by Junaid to India, leading to the arrests by the Bengaluru Police based on a tip-off.

“Even though we have interrogated these individuals, they claim ignorance of the larger terror plot and insist that Junaid solely directed their actions. Until we have Junaid in custody, we may not have any further breakthroughs in the case,” said a CCB officer, requesting anonymity.

Locating Junaid has proven daunting, and authorities remain uncertain about his current whereabouts.

The possibility of Junaid having illegally left Dubai further complicates the search. The police are also investigating the involvement of a courier allegedly used by Junaid to arrange weapon shipments to his associates, the officer said.

“For Interpol’s involvement and subsequent extradition, the police require credible evidence about Junaid’s location and involvement in the terror plot. We hope that during the investigation and interrogation of the suspects, we will be able to obtain this crucial evidence,” said the aforementioned senior officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON