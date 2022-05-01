The Kashmir Files Effect: Karnataka institute offers free education to pandits

Moved by the popular movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, an educational institute in Karnataka has announced free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits settled across the country after their displacement from their homeland.

Subramanya Nattoj, the convener of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district, made this announcement on Saturday. Nattoj has also visited Jammu, before deciding to provide free education to children of Kashmiri Pandits.

He has come out with a plan to provide free education to Kashmiri Pandits from the sixth standard to graduation In his institution. He also announced a hostel facility for them free of cost.

As per sources, Nattoj said, the institute has already got four Kashmiri Pandits admitted and it will cost up to ₹80,000 per student for a year to get an education in an institute. The other facilities would cost them ₹50,000 annually. But all facilities would be freely available to the children of Kashmiri Pandits.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ reflects upon the atrocities and plight of Kashmiri Hindus especially pandits who suffered at the time of the exodus in the early 90s carried out by Pakistani militants. With veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role, the film also sensitively portrays the barbaric assault on Kashmiri Hindus with some political angles like the Removal of Article 370.

Completed 50 days in theatres on Friday (April 29) with a whopping collection at the box office of ₹331 crore across the globe, the film has received a spectrum of responses triggering many controversies and calling for justice for the victims of the Kashmir exodus.