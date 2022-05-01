The Kashmir Files Effect: Karnataka institute offers free education to pandits
Moved by the popular movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, an educational institute in Karnataka has announced free education for children of Kashmiri Pandits settled across the country after their displacement from their homeland.
Subramanya Nattoj, the convener of Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district, made this announcement on Saturday. Nattoj has also visited Jammu, before deciding to provide free education to children of Kashmiri Pandits.
He has come out with a plan to provide free education to Kashmiri Pandits from the sixth standard to graduation In his institution. He also announced a hostel facility for them free of cost.
As per sources, Nattoj said, the institute has already got four Kashmiri Pandits admitted and it will cost up to ₹80,000 per student for a year to get an education in an institute. The other facilities would cost them ₹50,000 annually. But all facilities would be freely available to the children of Kashmiri Pandits.
The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ reflects upon the atrocities and plight of Kashmiri Hindus especially pandits who suffered at the time of the exodus in the early 90s carried out by Pakistani militants. With veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role, the film also sensitively portrays the barbaric assault on Kashmiri Hindus with some political angles like the Removal of Article 370.
Completed 50 days in theatres on Friday (April 29) with a whopping collection at the box office of ₹331 crore across the globe, the film has received a spectrum of responses triggering many controversies and calling for justice for the victims of the Kashmir exodus.
-
Odisha man hacks 3 children to death after fight with wife
A tribal man in Sundargarh allegedly hacked Munda's three children to death and dumped their bodies in a well on Saturday night after getting intoxicated, police said. Officials said the accused Pandu Munda of Kula village of Sundargarh district on Saturday night picked up a fight with his wife Dubuli last night and tried to attack her first. He later threw the bodies into a nearby well and fled the spot.
-
53,942 loudspeakers removed, sound level of 60,295 lowered till now: UP Police
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said more than 53,000 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state till 7 am after directions from the Yogi Adityanath government, news agency ANI reported. The Uttar Pradesh government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24. The chief minister's order on loudspeakers was welcomed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.
-
Is the Eid holiday on Monday or Tuesday? Many Bengaluru schools confused
The Govt of Karnataka declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, in a notification issued on Saturday. The notification is causing confusion among schools as Meethi Eid was expected on Tuesday (May 3), as per govt's previous announcement, in its list of general holidays on November 20, 2021. ICSE and CBSC boards are having their scheduled exams on Monday.
-
'Zomato' agent, 2 teen killed in horrific car-bike crash in Delhi's Shakarpur
Three people, including a motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato t-shirt, died and two others suffered injuries in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday. After the accident that took place in the early hours, two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the motorcycle rider is yet to be ascertained.
-
‘Sense of amity’: Patna temple, mosque set example amid loudspeaker row
READ MORE: 'Didn't God exist when...,' RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's question on loudspeaker row “Neither we've a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us and often help each other,” temple chairman Kishor Kunal said. The story surfaces at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government removed as many as 45,773 loudspeakers from various places of worship during a statewide drive on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics