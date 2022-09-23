Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: getaway to Nandi Hills and more

Whether you want a noisy musical night with famous stars like Lucky Ali or focus inwards with a yoga program, there are plenty of options for you this weekend. Fill up your calendars with the below events happening near you.

UTSAV - A three-day residential workshop till Sunday 3 pm. The workshop is organised by PIYAS - Yoga & Nature Cure Hospital (Prajna Institute of Yoga & Allied Sciences) in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. The program is meant to help you ‘design your own health’ and open new doors of wellness. UTSAV is typically a three day residential camp at the beginner level, following which a five day intensive camp will be held at advanced level. A minimum of 20 or more participants are required.

Zero in on your health this weekend in the Karnataka capital with yoga and mindfulness.

SteppinOut Indie Fest: From 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday at Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity. Alcohol will be served to patrons above 21 years of age. Famous musician Lucky Ali will be performing live at the fest along with a range of Indie artists from across the country. Step out for a musical night full of entertainment, food, unlimited jam sessions and all that jazz.

Onam 2022: Celebrations will start at 6 pm on Friday and go on till 10 pm on Saturday. The festival celebrations have been organised by the Assetz 63 Degree East Malayalee Cultural Committee.

Trek to Nandi Hills: If you are in for a more adventurous weekend, go on this eight-hour journey with fellow adrenaline junkies and travel enthusiasts. All above age five can attend. The tour starts on Friday at ₹999 a head. The meeting point will be at Gopalan Arcade. Nandi Hills, a popular tourist spot, hosts stunning views and breath-taking hillocks. For the detailed itinerary of the trip, click here.

Bengaluru city, which is an ideal 60 kilometres away, makes this the perfect spot for a quick retreat.

Weekend Getaway in Ooty: Open to all riders with 150 cc or above bikes, the starting point will be the Royaloak Furniture showroom on Tumkur Road. The distance for the round trip would be 650 kilometres and costs Rs. 7499 per head for a rider, and Rs. 8999 per head for a seat in a car.