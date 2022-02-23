This was RJ Rachana's message for students of her alma mater

Rachna Bhardwaaj popularly known as “Pori Tapori Rachna,” passed away at the age of 39 due to heart attack. She was a much loved figure among Radio listeners of Bengaluru.

She had become a favourite among the city’s Kannada radio listeners due to her sense of humour, oratory skills and ability to keep her audiences engaged. At one point of time it was impossible to imagine mundane mornings without listening to her power packed voice while commuting our way through Bengaluru’s infamous traffic. Many fans remember her for the cheerful motivation she provided through her shows.

RJ Rachana worked for a decade at Radio Mirchi during which she became a household name. She was the most popular RJ in the 2000s, leaving a great legacy behind for all professionals in the radio and FM space. We can also see a glimpse of her beautiful spirit through her anecdote she provided after she visited as a guest back to her Alma Mater. She was really excited to return their and wondering how life comes around in a full circle. Her message to her juniors were that she wanted them to believe success as a journey rather than a destination.

Great loss to the RJ fraternity. I leave behind a quick self anecdote by Ms. Rachana. Thanks to @arjunharish08 for the picture. Her beautiful words do echo, in hindsight. Farewell and thank you for the memories.#RJrachana pic.twitter.com/JjHLjHekKk — Ram (@aiyo_rama) February 22, 2022

Many people from the entertainment industry can't forward to share their condolences with her family. “You will be fondly remembered, wrote actor Rakshit Shetty.

You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/H5wRr70L7k — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 22, 2022

Fellow Bengaluru RJ Pradeep shared a photo with her on Instagram, saying, “May your soul rest in peace Rachana. Host Niranjan Deshpande wrote on social media, "seriously it's a shocking news. Still not able to believe. RIP Rachana."

“She was definitely one of the best radio jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age… What is happening,” wrote former RJ and actor Sujatha Akshaya who posted pictures of Rachana on the job and posing with celebrities, saying, “Not able to believe. Om Shanti. Will always remember our friendship Rachu”

Along with that politicians like PC Mohan and Lavanya Ballal have come out to share their condolences. “Can’t believe she isn't anymore. Never imagined this bubbly, super talented would leave us so soon. Rest in peace Rachhu.” Said Lavanya Ballal on Twitter

Rest in peace Rachhu. pic.twitter.com/Zl4Eo4AXoO — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) February 22, 2022

