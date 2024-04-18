 Three assaulted for raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan in Bengaluru, four held | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Three assaulted for raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan in Bengaluru, four held

PTI |
Apr 18, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Three assaulted for raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan in Bengaluru, four held

Bengaluru, Three persons were allegedly assaulted here for raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans on the occasion of Rama Navami, police said on Thursday.

Two men were arrested and two minors were apprehended in connection with Wednesday's incident at Chikkabettahalli here, they said.

All the accused are residents of MS Palya, police said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje who is contesting from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, met the victims at their residence on Wednesday night and condemned the incident.

According to police, the incident happened when Pavan Kumar, Rahul and Binayak, residents of Sanjeevininagar, were going in their car towards MS Palya to check a second hand two-wheeler. They had a saffron flag and were shouting "Jai Shri Ram". Farman and Sameer riding a bike stopped them and Farman started questioning them why they were raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and that they should only say "Allahu Akbar".

Farman tried to snatch the flag. However, the victims chased him while Sameer rode away. Later, they returned to their car. The accused Sameer, Farman along with two minors came back and assaulted Pavan Kumar, Rahul and Binayak and left the spot, a senior police officer said.

"After our police team reached the spot, the victims were brought to the station and the injured were sent to hospital for treatment," the officer said.

Rahul was hit on the head with a stick and Binayak sustained an injury to nose bone, he added.

Based on a complaint received from Pavan, a case was registered by Vidyaranyapura police under IPC sections 295A ; 298 ; 143 ; 147 ; 504 ; 324 ; 326 ; 506 and 149 , police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Three assaulted for raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan in Bengaluru, four held
