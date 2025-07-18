Three sites shortlisted for Bengaluru's 2nd airport. Details: Report

As the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru edges toward its projected capacity limit, Karnataka is once again pushing the case for a second international airport to serve the city. State industries and infrastructure development minister MB Patil is preparing to meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu to move the proposal forward, The Times of India reported. The Airports Authority of India is evaluating three sites for the construction of Bengaluru's second airport. (PTI)

In this view, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set its sights on three potential sites, having inspected them in April, but their final report is still awaited.

The three shortlisted sites for Bengaluru's 2nd airport

The three finalists from the original list of seven sites are Kaggalipura, Harohalli and Chikkasolur, the former two being on Kanakpura Road and the last coming along the Nelamangala–Kunigal road. All three locations lie between 25 and 45 km from Bengaluru’s city centre.

Karnataka has already submitted a formal proposal to the Centre, offering 4,500 acres for the construction of the airport, the report stated. However, not everyone is convinced about the suitability of the proposed sites. An aviation analyst spoke to the publication on the matter and argued for an airport situated between Bengaluru and Mysuru instead, citing better regional connectivity and proximity to industrial hubs.

He also revived the long-standing idea of redeveloping the HAL airport, which lies within city limits but currently sees limited operations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s plans for the airport could be hindered by neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which is pushing to establish an international airport in Hosur — just under 150 km from KIA. The state has identified two possible locations and requires a no-objection certificate (NOC) from BIAL to move forward.

Notably, land acquisition could also prove to be a challenge for Karnataka, further delaying the construction of the airport. The state recently navigated a sensitive path with farmers in Devanahalli over land earmarked for an aerospace park, which has reportedly made officials wary.