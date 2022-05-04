War of words erupt over PSI recruitment case, another college comes under scanner

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) has found malpractices in one more centre in Kalaburagi district.

Malpractice was first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. During the investigation, the CID found that the accused committed similar malpractices at MS Irani College as well. Police have taken three people into custody in connection to the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CID on Tuesday lodged a complaint at Station Bazar police station against officials of the college for alleging that answer sheets were tampered with at the centre.

The alleged recruitment scam has taken a political turn with the Congress alleging that a senior Karnataka minister’s relative was involved in it. It is alleged that the relative accepted money from three candidates from Magadi taluk to ensure their selection.

Addressing the media on Monday, Lok Sabha member and Congress leader VS Ugrappa said a candidate Darshna Gowda had paid an ₹80 lakh bribe and the minister’s brother was the accused. “When police have summoned a relative of an influential minister was brought in for interrogation, the minister made a phone call and released him from custody. Magadi taluk comes under Ramanagaram district and the district in charge minister is Ashwath Narayana. Why is he quiet?” asked Ugrappa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after Ugrappa made the statement Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar took on the BJP leader. “Some reports say that the minister’s brother is involved in the scam. According to my information, it is not his brother, but it is a relative who is involved. I’m sure police can verify this. Three from the same taluk have been selected and their entire village knows that they have sold their properties to pay the bribe,” Shivakumar told the media.

He said he received several calls asking him not to reveal the minister’s name and even claimed that “potential chief minister candidate’s chances” will be impacted by this. “One of the callers was a leader from Mandya. You can verify my call records,” said the KPCC president.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the father of one of the three candidates was bedridden and one of the candidates managed to escape the police investigation using the minister’s influence. Responding to a reporter’s query as to why he was not taking Aswath Narayan’s name directly, Shivakumar sarcastically said: “I am scared of him and that is why I am not mentioning his name.”

“The name of the accused is mentioned in the complaint by a candidate. The CID officials did not bother to visit the native place of the accused or investigated. There is also no investigation as to how and to whom the candidate paid so much money,’’ he said.

Shivakumar said if the chief minister was committed and means what he says, let action be taken against the persons involved in the scam however influential. “The government should take action against BJP MLAs, leaders, ministers or anybody belonging to the Congress or JD(S) if they are involved. Let the Chief Minister find out who pressurized the candidate not to disclose the name of the person who collected the money,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming the accusations levelled against him by Shivakumar and Ugrappa as baseless, Narayan, minister for higher education, said he would go for legal action against allegations against him as they are not based on any evidence.

The Congress leaders have intentionally plotted this at the time when the union home minister is arriving in the city, he alleged on Monday.“I have not recommended any candidate to be appointed and that question did not arise at all. Those who are making allegations are indulged in making vague statements. Being intolerant of my pro-developmental approach Shivakumar is engaged in fabricating stories. But the truth will be revealed it they are examined and anyone is free to verify them, he challenged,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is no question of misuse of office either by me or my family members. However, some have lost human sensitivity after entering politics. But, it will be impossible to blemish my image,” Narayan said.

The minister said it was true that he has an elder brother named Sathish. But he has not done anything.

“Our family always stood against corruption and will remain so in the future also. Being intolerant of my transparent attitude opponents are making vain attempts to tarnish my image. If the accusations now made by Ugrappa were to be treated as true, then, the statement he made a few days back, calling his party president Shivakumar an utter corrupt should also be accepted as true,” Narayan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON