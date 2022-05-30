We got an encouraging response at Cannes: Shruthi Raju

Strap: Filmmaker Shruthi Raju talks about her Cannes experience after her film What’s Up with Indian Men? was screened this week

Bengaluru-based filmmaker Shruthi Raju decided to make a short, which worked as a reference to a feature film, called What’s Up with Indian Men? The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. “We got an encouraging response, especially from the international community. They liked our treatment, the graphics, the slams and even the shots. We tried to do something creative with it and it worked out,” Raju says.

The filmmaker never thought of applying for the film festival. She explains, “We never thought that we needed to get into festivals. It just so happened that we finished it right on time and we just applied to Cannes. We are the only Indian film in English to be screened at the festival.” Talking about the experience at the festival, she says, “This is our first time at Cannes, and our first project is being showcased, so it is an overwhelming experience. The way Cannes brings together art, fashion and more is fascinating. I hope we can have a festival like this is India.”

What stands out for Raju is the screening of her film and the representation of India at the festival. “The international community is exposed to the depressing side of India, so we wanted to do a fun, light-hearted film. It is about changing the stereotypes that India has been attached with,” she says, and adds, “Other than that, I have been wearing sarees for almost the entirety of the festival, and I was being stopped and everyone presumed that I was an actor. The French love the Indian art and aesthetic is what I understood from that. The Indian pavilion was extremely lively. This year, India made its presence felt at Cannes festival, given also that it was the country of honour,” she adds.

Raju goes on to talk about meeting Bengaluru’s beloved musician, Raghu Dixit, at Cannes. “His performance was among the most memorable moments for me. It was fantastic,” she adds.