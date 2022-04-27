Meet Kiccha Sudeep - Sandalwood star who had a tiff with Ajay Devgn
The Hindi vs Other Languages debate reared its head again when Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn clashed on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn, who isn’t known for taking strong political stances reacted to some comments by the Kannada superstar on Hindi.
Ajay wrote in Hindi, tagging him on social media and writing: “ “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”
At a recent event, Kiccha Sudeep had said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” He was speaking in context of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 that have found success even with Hindi-speaking audiences."
Reacting to Devgn's comments, Kiccha Sudeep wrote that the context in which his comments were made had been taken out of context. He wrote on Twitter that the context in which he had made that line was “entirely different” and said he’d explain the full purport of his statement when they meet in person. He added: “It wasn't to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir? I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest. As I said the line in a totally different context.”
Reacting, Ajay Devgn wrote: “You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”
This led Kiccha Sudeep to write:
Who is Kiccha Sudeep?
Kiccha Sudeep is a very popular actor in Karnataka and also has following among fans of the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. He’s one of the industry’s top stars along with the late Puneeth, Yash and Shivrajkumar.
He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada three times in a row. Born Sudeep Sanjeev, he’s known mostly by his first name.
He was born on September 2, 1973 and has worked in various movies including Sparsha (2000), Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Kiccha (2003), The Villain (2018), Pailwan (2019), Telugu-Hindi bilingual Rakta Charitra and the Hindi film Dabangg 3 (2019).
He did his mechanical engineering from the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering and was a university-level cricketer. He also acted in a TV serial before getting into movies. He hit the big time with his lead role in Huccha where he earned his current nickname.
Salman Khan had lavished praise him on while announcing him as the antagonist in Dabangg 3 and had written:
Like Salman Khan, he also hosts the popular reality Bigg Bossand has been doing so since 2013 which has led to some interesting crossovers.
Interestingly, he also directed and acted in No 73, Shanthi Nivasa a remake of the 1972 film Bawarchi which had been earlier remade in Kannada earlier as well. Bawarchi too is a remake of the Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti.
His fans have often clashed with Yash which had led Sudeep to request them not to ‘post any harsh tweets’ towards Yash.
Hopefully, this is the end of this debate because as Sudeep pointed out, we love and respect every language in this country.
Kichcha Supdeep's upcoming movies include Kabzaa, Vikrant Rona and Kanwarlal.
