Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wild tusker creates stir at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 02, 2024 06:42 PM IST

Authorities have warned that the elephant may return and have advised temple staff and devotees to remain vigilant.

A wild tusker created a stir when it strayed into the renowned Kukke Subrahmanya Temple premises, temple sources said on Monday.

The forest department, local police, and villagers swiftly responded to the situation and guided the wild elephant back into the forest.
The forest department, local police, and villagers swiftly responded to the situation and guided the wild elephant back into the forest.

Also Read - "Notice has come for fourth time...": Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on high command's action

According to temple sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the tusker wandered into the temple premises and its surroundings, creating panic among devotees.

Upon spotting the elephant, some devotees initially mistook it for the temple's resident elephant and attempted to offer prayers. However, temple staff quickly informed them that it was not the temple's elephant.

The staff immediately urged devotees to move to safety, resulting in a brief period of fear and anxiety at the temple.

The forest department, local police, and villagers swiftly responded to the situation. After a concerted effort, they successfully guided the wild elephant back into the forest.

Also Read - Former top cop requests Anand Mahindra to investigate safety standards of Bolero after Karnataka IPS officer's death

Authorities have warned that the elephant may return and have advised temple staff and devotees to remain vigilant.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On