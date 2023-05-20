Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Will issue orders to implement five 'guarantees': Karnataka new CM Siddaramaiah

PTI
May 20, 2023

The new Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the party.

The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections. He also said his government will give administration as expected by the people of Karnataka.

"We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself," Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

The Congress has promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

He also thanked people saying the Congress would not have come to power without the blessings of the people.

Siddaramaiah also gave credit to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the party's victory in the May 10 Assembly elections, saying, "The election campaign started with Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. I also thank all the leaders who campaigned for Congress right from Rahul and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra). Apart from them, litterateurs and various organisations too supported us.”

The Chief Minister also said all the other promises the party made in its manifesto will be implemented in the next five years. "In the past we fulfilled what we had promised and in future too we will do the same," he added.

