Will make decision on imposing night curfew in tomorrow's meeting: Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that a decision on imposing night curfew in the state will be made on Sunday in a meeting with experts, according to news agency PTI. His statements come in wake of India reporting 415 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Bommai added that his fear is that Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - all of which are neighbouring states of Karnataka, are rising following the emergence of Omicron. “I will discuss with all the important people and will decide the next course of action keeping in view the present situation,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Karnataka chief minister on Tuesday banned public gatherings or celebrations due to Christmas and New Year between December 30, 2021 and January 2, 2022. The state government has only permitted clubs and restaurants to run with a 50 per cent seating capacity, and without special events such as disc-jockeying (DJ). Bommai also said that full vaccination is mandatory for both staff as well as customers.

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant said as per the state government's communication, concerned authorities in a particular district have the onus to make decisions and take measures ahead of the festive week. “We'll issue a prohibitory order on Monday (December 27) and Tuesday (December 28),” he told Hindustan Times.

India's Omicron tally climbed to 415 on Saturday from 358 the preceding day. Maharashtra and Delhi remained the top contributors in the country, with 108 and 79 cases of the new variant of Covid-19 detected so far. Karnataka on Thursday confirmed 12 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally to 31.

Notably, Omicron was first reported in Karnataka before spreading across the country subsequently.

Several states have announced night curfew and restrictions for Christmas and New Year in order to contain the Omicron variant from spreading any further.

Maharashtra has prohibited the gathering of more than five people at public places between 9pm and 6am, while in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, a night curfew has been imposed between 11pm and 5am from Saturday onwards. Madhya Pradesh government has also imposed night curfew with similar timings for the festive week in view of rising Omicron cases in the country.