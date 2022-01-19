‘Will review all Covid restrictions in Karnataka on Friday’: Basavaraj Bommai

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will review the restrictions imposed in the state on Friday when he holds a review meeting with Covid-19 experts.

“On Friday I will hold a meeting with experts. We will review all restrictions. The number of Covid infections are going up but there is no load on hospitals and no admissions. We have to pay more attention towards OPD (outpatient department),” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The chief minister addressing the media in person after almost 10 days as he went into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

The Covid-19 restrictions currently in force in Karnataka include night and weekend curfews, a ban on rallies and protests and a bar on more than 100 people attending any event such as marriage in closed spaces. The state government has empowered the district administration to take the decision on closing schools and colleges at a taluka level.

“We will take a decision on restrictions once we get the report from experts,” Bommai said.

Bommai’s statement on reviewing the Covid restriction comes amid a surge in daily infections.

Karnataka reported 41457 new infections in a single day, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Tuesday.

Bengaluru, the state’s capital reported its highest single day tally of 25,595 new infections on Tuesday in a 24-hour period. This was an all time high for India’s IT capital since the Covid-19 outbreak since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate in Bengaluru is 27% while the state average is around 22.30%, the state’s data shows.

According to data compiled by the union health ministry, 17 Karnataka districts reported a weekly positivity rate of more than 10% for 12-18 January. In Bengaluru urban and Tumakuru, the weekly positivity rate is more than 22%. In 10 districts, the weekly positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, and in 3 districts, it is less than 5%.

On Monday, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said Covid experts in Karnataka expect coronavirus infections to peak on January 25.