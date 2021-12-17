Will take measures to provide stable market, for weavers' products: K'taka CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government would take all the necessary measures to provide a stable market and price for weavers' products.

Speaking at the event, Bommai, said, "Various government departments would be asked to procure their need for clothes and sarees from the weavers in accordance with the capacity of the weavers. Specific quantum would be fixed for this. Marketing facilities on digital platforms too would be provided for handloom products through Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation."

The minister also said that a positive response soon on subsidy for professional weavers on the lines of Tribal Sub Plan in consultation with the finance department.

The chief minister also said, "The state government is mulling to impose a small cess on business units to provide various welfare schemes for weavers on the lines of Construction Workers Welfare Board."

Bommai instructed the Revenue department officials to take action on converting unauthorized habitations into Revenue villages or colonies. He instructed the Pollution Control Board officials to take action to avoid harassment of weavers.

The chief minister agreed to the demand of providing scholarships for students from weaver's families, medical facilities for weavers, and payment of a solarium of ₹5 lakh for families of that weaver who committed suicide during the Covid-19 lockdown.

