Woman commits suicide after getting divorce papers; husband arrested: Report

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old woman jumped to death from her residence in the 10th floor of an apartment in Bengaluru on Tuesday after receiving divorce papers from her husband. The deceased has been identified as Upasana Rawat, who worked as an HR Manager in a private firm. Her husband, Nihar Ranjan Routray has been arrested by police in a case of abetment to suicide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rawat had left behind a suicide note which was recovered by cops investigating the scene, The Indian Express reported. It read, “I am dying because of my husband's mental abuse and torture. Let him be punished.” The incident happened in the city's Varthur area, from where Routray was nabbed by police on Wednesday.

READ | Bengaluru: Woman dies by suicide after finding that she is the second wife

The couple had strained relations for the past two years of their eight-year marriage. They have no children, and were dealing with domestic issues, reports said. Rawat's family has also filed a complaint with the Varthur police station in this regard.

A police officer has been quoted by the publication as saying: “We have booked Nihar under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide)…The probe revealed that Nihar had recorded some videos of Upasana where she was seen fighting with her husband and abusing him. When asked, he said that he was building some evidence to prove in the court that she was abusing him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(If you need someone to talk to or want counselling, please reach out to helplines iCALL between 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday - 9152987821 OR the Sahai Helpline till 8 pm at 080 2549 7777)