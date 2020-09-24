e-paper
Home / Cities / Bhiwandi building collapse: Family loses six relatives, visits site every day

Bhiwandi building collapse: Family loses six relatives, visits site every day

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:56 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

The Ahmeds, who lived near Jilani building, lost six relatives in the collapse. The family remained at the site since the collapse as they refused to believe that their relatives, who lived on the first floor of Jilani building, are gone.

Zaheer Ahmed, a 22-year-old student, was present at the site on the fourth day of rescue operations although the bodies of his two uncles, one aunt and three cousins were found on Wednesday.

Zaheer’s two uncles — Shakir Ali Ansari, 40, and Zabir Ali Ansari, 20 — Zabir’s wife Shabnam Ali Ansari, 28, and their three children died in the incident.

“I live nearby and reached the spot as soon as I came to know. When I looked around, I realised all of them were stuck inside. It was a painful experience for me. My uncles used to work as labourers in Bhiwandi and look after the family. They were all happy and I used to visit them often,” said Zaheer.

