Bhiwandi building collapse: Inquiry committee asks for 10 days extension to submit report

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:49 IST

The inquiry committee formed to inspect all the dangerous structures in Bhiwandi vicinity, after the Jilani building collapse on September 21 that killed 38 and injured 25, has asked for an extension of 10 days to submit the report to the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) commissioner Pankaj Ashiya.

The report will comprise a fresh list of all the dangerous structures and also what went wrong with the Jilani building. The report was supposed to be submitted on Tuesday to the civic body chief; however, the committee has asked for an extension on Monday.

“The report will take time as we are still working on it. It was not possible to submit it in 3-4 days as many of our staffs are still busy with the Jilani building collapse incident, as they were also part of the rescue and management of rehabilitation of the residents,” said Ajay Sawant, deputy municipal commissioner, who is the in-charge for the committee.

“Although we have asked for 10 days extension, we might submit the report before that. The work is being done with priority,” added Sawant.

The 36-year-old Jilani building collapsed around 3.30 am, while the rescue operations at the site continued for 80 hours. It marked as the worst building collapse incident in Bhiwandi city till date.

“The committee has asked for an extension of time for the inquiry which comprises of knowing what went wrong with the Jilani building, who is at fault and also it will have the list of all dangerous structures after the inspection and the future measures that can be taken up to prevent from such incidents,” said Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner, BNCMC.

He added, “Since the officers were busy with the rescue and rehabilitation work of the Jilani incident I have approved the extension for now and have directed to complete it with priority.”

Meanwhile, the Narpoli police that is investigating the case and has booked the builder cum owner Sayyed Ahmed Jilani right after the incident are yet to arrest him.

Senior police inspector of Narpoli police station, M B Shinde said, “The investigation is on, while, our team is also in constant touch with them. We will require some proofs and documents from the civic body which we have asked. Meanwhile, we are also checking on if any other person is involved in this.”

Tariq Khan,34, who managed to escape from the collapse with his family of three, said, “Even now after the incident people are searching for homes. I am living at my relative’s place and have no clue where to go with my family. After the incident the civic body had asked residents to take the civic hall of school as a temporary shelter but how many days can we live there?”

Meanwhile, there is no clue about the two bodies of a 2.5-year-old boy Museb Qureshi and 28-year-old Shabnam Mohammad Ali Shaikh.

“We are awaiting the DNA test for the Shaikh’s body while a missing complaint was registered for the boy and the probe is on,” added Shinde.