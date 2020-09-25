Bhiwandi building collapse: Kin alleges mix-up of bodies

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:21 IST

Four days after the Jilani building collapse in Bhiwandi, which claimed 38 lives and injured 25, the family of one of the victims, Shabnam Mohammad Ali Khan, 28, alleged her body was claimed by another victim’s family and they also carried out the funeral.

“We are in shock as we have realised that my sister’s body was taken away from IGM hospital on Tuesday by another family. The body of their family member is still unclaimed at the hospital. Both of them had the same name, which led to the confusion,” said Khan’s sister Nilofar Shaikh, 33. “The police had called us and the other family for inquiry. The family which claimed my sister’s body is denying their mistake. I could not see my sister one last time, which is so painful. How will I sleep peacefully now? They also carried out her last rites,” said Shaikh.

Shaikh claimed she had checked the unclaimed body several times and it did not match her sister’s features and clothes. “The unclaimed body has mehendi applied on the nails which my sister never did. The police have collected DNA samples for a test. My mother who survived the collapse is in a state of shock,” said Shaikh.

Rajeev Muskawad, superintendent in-charge of IGM Hospital, said, “There is an unclaimed body of a woman from the building collapse site at the hospital. No family has claimed it yet.”

MB Shinde, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station, said, “The family claimed the body at the hospital is not of their sister. We have collected the DNA samples and are awaiting the report. When we handed over all the bodies to the relatives, we had checked all their records and took their statement on the spot. We will inquire with both the families and take needful action.”

Another family has claimed the body of their 2-year-old child, Museb Qureshi, is yet to be found.

Saleem Usman Qureshi, 28, the toddler’s uncle said, “The police searched for the body on Friday too, but it was not found. We have filed a missing person’s complaint with the police. The police have assured to investigate the matter.”

Museb’s mother and another sibling died in the incident, while his father and two other siblings managed to survive. “We have started the process of filing a missing case. We will investigate further,” said Shinde.