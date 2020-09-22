Bhiwandi building collapse: Narrow lanes, clusters make rescue tougher

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:34 IST

Congested narrow lanes and a thick cluster of buildings through which rescue vehicles couldn’t pass forced the National Disaster Response Force team to help out those stranded under the debris of the Jilani building in Bhiwandi, a part of which collapsed early on Monday, manually, with some help from the canine squad and local residents.

The ground-plus-three structure, which is surrounded by buildings on all four sides, had 48 flats, housing 62 residents. The two fire tenders, which first reached the spot, had to be parked on main road, around 500m away from the collapse site. Nine NDRF vehicles, too, couldn’t enter the lanes.

NDRF team then studied the remaining structure to understand the layout of the one room-kitchen flats. They also consulted the local engineers for an idea about the structure. As per NDRF, initially, the rescue operations took time as the remaining portion of the building was tilted.

Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF, said, “Owing to the narrow lanes, we could not bring our vehicles which had all the equipment and necessary material. Locals helped us carry the equipment. Their role was very crucial in the operation.”

Elaborating on it, Kumar said, “We spoke to the engineer of the local municipal body to get an idea of the structure and also studied the remaining portion of the building to know the location of each flat and its layout. We also clicked pictures and videos for the detailing. We decided to give priority to the living room area as most of them were asleep at the time of the incident. We then drew a line and initiated a canine search, which is the best way to find those who are alive. Our team also managed to balance the structure by placing bamboos to hold the third floor that came crashing on the first floor. Most residents were trapped in the ground, first and second floor of the building, while those from the third floor managed to escape.”

“Taking the victims to the hospital too was a task,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC.

Sameer Khan, 29, a resident of a building in the vicinity, said, “One of my friends was rescued after the dogs managed to trace him. Locals helped move the debris for the search.”

Bhiwandi’s narrow lanes house many such buildings with no access roads, which even come up in less than a year.

A local engineer, Kamankar Dhurraaj, who also reached the spot, claimed, “Such structures are built with sub-standard material.”

7-year-old rescued unhurt after nine hours

Stuck in the pile of debris for nine hours, Ayaan Shaikh Ibrahim, 7, and his family had a miraculous escape. While Ayaan was unhurt when he was pulled out at 1.30pm, his two sisters, elder brother and parents suffered minor injuries.

The Ibrahims, who worked as an electrician in a powerloom, stayed on the first floor of the building.

Muskaan Shaikh Ibrahim, 16, his sister, said, “All of us were sleeping in the living room when the incident took place. When I opened my eyes something heavy had fallen on my hand and I was in terrible pain. Ayaan was cushioned between us and was unhurt. After calling out for help for hours the rescuers heard us and pulled us out. Ayaan hasn’t spoken a word since being rescued and is in shock.”

‘Part of bldg outside my door was not there’

Khan Tariq Khalim, 34, woke up on Monday hearing a loud thud. “I tried to open the door to check the source of the noise, but it was jammed. It took me some time to manage to break it open. I was shocked to see nothing outside the door, as the portion of the building on the opposite side of my flat had collapsed. I woke my wife and two children and managed to reach the stairs from the small portion of ground still left outside our door.”

Khalim, who works as a contractor, said they were unaware that the building was dangerous as they had repaired it five years ago. “The plaster of the building fell off several times, so we had repaired it by pooling in money.”

Woman awaits news on daughter for 12 hrs

Zulekha Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 52, was heading to use the washroom when a pile of debris came crashing down on her. She was awake and saved her head from injury, with only her feet being caught. However, her 28-year-old daughter remains stuck in the rubble.

“My elder daughter and husband died few years ago, my younger daughter Shabnam, 28, was sleeping when the incident took place. They rescued me immediately after the incident, however, my daughter is still missing. It has been over 12 hours,” said Shaikh who lived on the third floor.

10 youngsters help rescue operation

A group of 10 youngsters, including National Cadet Corps and those in the service of Indian Army, helped the NDRF team with the rescue operation. The group, known as ‘Young Warriors’ in Bhiwandi, often helps residents.

Dipesh Patil, 24, a member said, “One of our other members saw an NDRF vehicle passing through the area and inquired about the incident. He called all of us and we immediately reached the spot. Some of us are NCC volunteers, while few also serve in the Army and are home on leave. We rescued four people, including a child from the debris.”