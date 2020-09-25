Bhiwandi building collapse: Rescue ops called off 80 hours later; 38 dead, 25 hurt

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:02 IST

After 80 hours, rescue operations were called off at Dhamankar naka in Bhiwandi, where a ground-plus-three storey residential building collapsed around 3.30am on Monday, killing 38 people, including 17 children, and injuring 25.

The rescue teams, comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and Bhiwandi Police, called off operations around 11.30am on Thursday with the last body of Murtuza Mohammad Mustaffa Khan, 33, pulled out from the debris around 5pm on Wednesday.

A family, who on Wednesday claimed their two-and-a-half-year-old boy was missing following which the search was extended, has still not found him and was seeking help from the police to know his whereabouts.

The police have also decided to conduct a DNA test of an unclaimed body after the family of 28-year-old Shabnam Mohammad Ali Shaikh claimed that she, too, was unaccounted for.

“Rescue operations was called off after we took records from all rescue teams and then finalised the number of victims and injured. Those with disputes on missing bodies will be dealt by the police after checking records and details,” said Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner, BNCMC. “As our team was planning to call off the operations, one family claimed that their son was not found. We decided to search all over again and continued the search for around 15 hours, but didn’t find anyone. We did canine search all over the site and also moved the debris to see if we have missed someone,” said Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF.

Shakeel Qureshi, 32, “My brother’s son, Museb, is missing since after the incident. The rescue team had searched the site on our request, but he was not found. My brother is devastated. He has already lost his wife and one child in the incident. He managed to survive with his two other children.”

“When we approached the police for a missing complaint, they said there is no such proof of his missing as all bodies were recovered from the site. On Thursday, while the transportation of debris was on from the site, few police were checking again to confirm,” added Qureshi.

Senior police inspector of Narpoli police station MB Shinde said, “The family is claiming that their son is missing. We will take a decision tomorrow with the guidance of our senior officials on what further action should be taken in this case. Meanwhile, our team is checking the debris being cleared from the site.”

He added, “In another such case [of Shabnam], we have decided to carry out a DNA test of an unclaimed body with her family member.”

After rescue operations were called off at the site, the team stood in silence for two minutes for those who died in the incident. They also made announcements to inform people about the operations ending.

“This is a tragic incident. Even if I was not in the building, I could feel the pain that the families would have gone through. I can never forget the sight of bodies being removed from the debris, with their families waiting to see them for one last time,” said Shabana Ahmad Khan, 38, who is from the locality.