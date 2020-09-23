e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bhiwandi building collapse: Rescue teams find bodies of mother and child hugging

Bhiwandi building collapse: Rescue teams find bodies of mother and child hugging

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:25 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

In a heart-wrenching scene at the site of Jilani building collapse in Bhiwandi, rescue teams found bodies of a woman and her daughter – Farida Banu Khan, 32, and three-year-old Riha – hugging tightly in their last moments, around 6.30am on Wednesday.

The building came crashing down on Monday.

The bodies of Banu’s two other children, Farah, 6, and Falak, 5, too, were found nearby. The body of Banu’s husband, Mohammad Murtuza Khan, 35, was also pulled out from the debris on Wednesday evening.

Banu’s father-in-law Mohammad Mustaffa Khan, 54, who lives near Jilani building with his wife, said, “I saw my daughter-in-law and her youngest daughter Riha being pulled out of the debris, while she was holding on to my granddaughter tightly. My two grandsons were also found dead. It was painful to watch them in that condition.”

Banu’s son Sadiq, 8, was lucky as he stayed at his grandparents’ house on Sunday night. Murtuza owns a soap shop in Bhiwandi and he lived on the first floor of the building.

Khan said, “Sadiq often stayed over at our place. He is the only surviving member of the family. He is very young to understand this huge loss. We don’t know what to tell him when he will ask about his parents and siblings. I am at a loss for words.”

top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In