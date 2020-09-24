Bhiwandi building collapse: Rescued resident’s video from inside debris goes viral

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:54 IST

A heart wrenching video from inside the debris by one of the rescued resident of Bhiwandi’s Jilani building, Khalid Khan, 42, went viral on Thursday on social media. The video shows him sobbing while shooting from inside the rubble.

Khalid was stuck inside for 10 long hours after the building collapsed on Monday. He lost his brother and his son in the incident. Khalid thanked the rescue team for pulling him out from the debris.

In the video, Khalid explained how he was caught inside the debris on the first floor when the building collapsed. He was heard saying, “So many would have died in this incident. I jumped off my bed when the incident took place and got stuck before I could run out. My leg was trapped under a concrete slab which I managed to remove. If I survive it would be because of God’s grace.”

In the background the sound machines used by the rescue team could be heard. Khalid also showed the debris around him and the space where he was stuck.

At the end of the video he said, “My children, please don’t trouble your mother.”

Khalid’s wife and children were at native place, while he lived with his brother in the building.