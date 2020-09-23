Bhiwandi collapse: Toll rises to 26; 12 still feared trapped

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:06 IST

The death toll in Monday’s pre-dawn building collapse in Bhiwandi rose to 26, including 12 children, as the rescue team recovered four more bodies from the debris till the time of going to press on Tuesday, officials said, adding that 12 more people were feared trapped. The number of injured has risen to 25.

The owner of the 36-year-old Jilani building, Sayyed Ahmed Jilani, who was booked for culpable homicide and negligence causing hurt, is still absconding.

After carrying out rescue operations manually for more than 30 hours, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other teams used machinery around 12.30pm on Tuesday, from both sides of the site, to clear huge portions of debris on the first floor of the ground-plus-three storey structure.

The building had 48 flats, of which 24 collapsed.

“According to families and relatives of the victims, around 12 people are still trapped in the rubble, while 26 have died so far. Rescue operations will continue till all bodies are recovered,” said Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

NDRF, along with Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel, managed to rescue nine people who were trapped under the debris since Monday 3.30am. The rescue team had to raze a nearby chawl structure, which was vacated by the municipal corporation, for search operations. A team of 100 plus people has been conducting rescue operations at the spot.

“We had to hold up [collapsed] slabs with the help of bamboos on Monday, so that we could rescue those trapped on the second floor. Clearing the slab with machinery was necessary to reach the first and ground floors, which have more people trapped. After clearing labs, manual searching was again initiated in the evening,” said Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF. State help and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar inspected the spot on Tuesday morning.

He assured a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim’s families and ₹50,000 for those injured in the incident.

“We will take action against those found negligent and caused the incident. A case has been registered against the builder and there will be an arrest soon,” said Wadettiwar.

He also said that there will be an inquiry into the power loom on the ground floor of the building, whether it caused a weakening of the structure. Further, he also assured to take decisions on rehabilitation, increased FSI in Bhiwandi city at the earliest.