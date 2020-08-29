Bhiwandi man booked for giving triple talaq

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:04 IST

Shanti Nagar police registered a case against a 26-year-old man under the tripal talaq law for giving verbal talaq to his 21-year-old wife. The accused, a Bhiwandi resident, also allegedly assaulted his wife, demanded a bike from her parents and threatened to kill her.

According to police, the complainant, Najrana Khan, got married to Subhan Khan in 2017 and added that since their marriage, her husband and sister-in-law Husnatara Khan, 27, has been harassing her for dowry.

“The husband and her in-laws allegedly harassed the complainant for not getting anything in the form of gifts or cash during her wedding. The accused wanted a bike from her family which the woman’s family could not afford. This led to constant fight between the couple, and Khan allegedly assaulted his wife on most occasions. On August 24 when the woman was at her parents’ place, the accused argued with her over phone, said talaq three times and he told her not to come back home,” said a police officer.

Shanti Nagar police registered case against the husband and the sister-in-law under sections 498A, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.