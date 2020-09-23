Bhondsi jail: Cleaner nabbed for drug supply to prisoners

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:55 IST

Gurugram: A man working at the Bhondsi Jail was arrested on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in selling narcotics to inmates. Officers said upon inspection, the police recovered about 10 grams of opium which he had allegedly concealed in his undergarments.

According to the police, the suspect, Balram Singh, was caught after a few jail officials noticed his activities on Tuesday afternoon in the jail pantry to be allegedly suspicious. In the police complaint, a jail official wrote, “It was observed that he was making rounds of the pantry repeatedly, following which senior jail officials were informed of his movements and he was frisked. The opium, concealed inside a tape, was recovered from him. He had hidden it in his underwear.”

“The suspect worked as a cleaner and served water in the jail. After the incident was reported, we informed the police and he was handed over to the Bhondsi police team for further investigation,” said Sanjay Kumar, assistant jail superintendent, Bhondsi Jail.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said on condition of anonymity: “During preliminary questioning, he said he had handed over some narcotic substance on an earlier instance to a jail inmate. He is part of a larger nexus, who charge somewhere between Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 for a small quantity of a drug and sneak it in by hiding it underneath shoes or clothes.”

Police said they would question the suspect about his alleged supplier and the names of inmates who had procured the drug from him. “He has not given any names so far. We are checking his contact details,” said the officer quoted above.

That the inmates allegedly have access to mobile phones and narcotics became known after the arrest of Dharambeer Chautala, who was posted as deputy jail superintendent at Bhondsi, on July 23 who, along with Ravi, an associate, was allegedly caught supplying these to the inmates. The police had recovered at least 11 4G SIM cards and 230 grams of hashish (a kind of narcotic) allegedly from their possession. Probe had found that one 4G SIM card was sold for over Rs 20,000 to inmates, who were using the phones to run their syndicates from inside the prison. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter, following which two more allegedly aides of the suspects were arrested.

Police have so far ruled out the association of Balram Singh with the earlier arrests. He was booked under sections 17/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and later released on bail.